Hennessy powers St. Dominic into Class 4 championship match

Hennessy capped off a three-goal outburst in the first half with an aesthetically pleasing header off a nifty pass from fellow senior Jessica Grayek. The pair will be roommates at Rockhurst University in Kansas City next season.

The lightning-quick Hennessy is in her first full season at the O'Fallon-based school after playing at IWA for two seasons. Her ability to handle the grunt work in the midfield has been a key part of the Crusaders' unbeaten campaign.

"She's played that way all year and she really turned it up a notch (Friday)," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said.

Gabby simply is trying to live up to her championship pedigree.

Her parents and brother try their best not to rub in their success. They don't want to put any added pressure on Gabby.

"We all have something hanging on the wall as a reminder," said Stacey, who went by Stacey Strange in her playing days. "So that's a little pressure. But we try not to talk about it all the time."

Gabby is aware she has some big shoes to fill.

"They don't want me to get it in my head that I have to do it because they did," Gabby said. "But it's always there."