Hennessy powers St. Dominic into Class 4 championship match

FENTON — St. Dominic senior midfielder Gabby Hennessy doesn't need to look too far for motivation.
A trip to the basement of her Lake St. Louis home will usually do the trick.
Hennessy comes from a highly successful soccer family. Her father, Kevin, was a member of the CBC state championship team in 1988.
Stacey, her mom, played a key role on the Incarnate Word Academy team that took the state crown in 1989. Even big brother, Brendan, has a state championship ring as a member of the CBC team in 2016.
Three family members, three titles.
And Gabby is reminded of it every time she glances at all the photos in her basement.
"There's a CBC wall of pictures and an Incarnate Word wall," Gabby said. "But no St. Dominic wall — yet."
That may change soon.
Hennessy scored twice and added an assist to help the Crusaders roll past Lee's Summit West 5-2 in a Class 4 girls soccer state semifinal Friday afternoon at Soccer Park.
St. Dominic (24-0) will carry a 30-match winning streak into the championship contest against Nerinx Hall (21-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The defending state champion Crusaders looked the part against Lee's Summit West (18-5), which hails from the suburbs of Kansas City.
Hennessy capped off a three-goal outburst in the first half with an aesthetically pleasing header off a nifty pass from fellow senior Jessica Grayek. The pair will be roommates at Rockhurst University in Kansas City next season.
The lightning-quick Hennessy is in her first full season at the O'Fallon-based school after playing at IWA for two seasons. Her ability to handle the grunt work in the midfield has been a key part of the Crusaders' unbeaten campaign.
"She's played that way all year and she really turned it up a notch (Friday)," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said.
Gabby simply is trying to live up to her championship pedigree.
Her parents and brother try their best not to rub in their success. They don't want to put any added pressure on Gabby.
"We all have something hanging on the wall as a reminder," said Stacey, who went by Stacey Strange in her playing days. "So that's a little pressure. But we try not to talk about it all the time."
Gabby is aware she has some big shoes to fill.
"They don't want me to get it in my head that I have to do it because they did," Gabby said. "But it's always there."
Hennessy helped the Crusaders get to within one game of repeating as state champion with one of her best efforts of the season. She recorded a pair of shots on goal over the first six minutes and then triggered the game-changing outburst.
Logan Racine, Macie Begley and Grace Bindbeutel also scored for St. Dominic, which has outscored its opponents 125-13 this season and 147-20 during the 30-game run. The Crusaders' last loss was a 3-2 setback to Quincy Notre Dame on May 10, 2019.
Bindbeutel added a goal and two assists to an attack that is averaging 5.2 goals per game.
The Crusaders are known for quick getaways and Friday's start was no exception.
Racine kick-started the onslaught by popping in a shot from six yards out of a nice cross from Bindbeutel in the 16th minute. Begley converted just more than three minutes later, again off a pass from Bindbeutel. Hennessy then capped off the blitz with a header for a 3-0 lead after 25:38.
"I knew we had our hands full," Lee's Summit West coach Shaun Owens said. "We came in a little bit nervous and that didn't help."
The Titans battled back to within 3-2 on goals by Madison Staples and Olivia Foster in the 73rd and 75th minutes.
The Crusaders promptly stepped back on the gas. Hennessy scored on a drive from 24 yards out and Bindbeutel followed with her 21st tally of the season in the closing minute.
"The goal was to get (the Titans') heads down as fast as we could," Bindbeutel said. "It's great when it works like it did (Friday) in such a high-pressure game."
St. Dominic is searching for its sixth crown to go along with titles in 2019, 2013, 2012, 2007 and 2001. The Crusaders are making their ninth final four appearance.
"These girls are pretty confident," Koeller said. "They've been around. They know what to do in situations like this."