Hoene nods home pair of Parker free kicks to lead Marquette past Oakville

Hoene scored in the 33rd minute off a corner kick from the right side to give her team a 1-0 lead. She wriggled away from a trio of defenders and flicked the ball into the far side of the net.

The duo struck again in the 48th minute, just 98 seconds after Oakville sophomore Avery Bangert tied the match with her 13th tally of the season.

Parker lined up a free kick from 39 yards away and sent an air-bound pass right on the noggin of Hoene, who calmly converted again.

Hoene's third goal of the campaign came right after Oakville (14-4, 2-4) had snatched the momentum away from Marquette, which controlled play up until that point.

"Two great plays by Ella and good services by Melissa and we needed them," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "With set pieces, we've been kind of off and on. Tonight was a good night."

Marquette freshman keeper Erica Parker came up with a pair of solid saves while nursing a 2-1 cushion. She improved to 8-1 and has allowed just two goals in 660 minutes this season.

"We have moments where we're going well and then we have moments where we're out of sync," Kenny said. "Overall, we're winning some games that are tight and that's always a plus."