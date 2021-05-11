Hoene nods home pair of Parker free kicks to lead Marquette past Oakville

OAKVILLE — Marquette senior Ella Hoene knows the feeling all too well.
Hoene, a forward who does most of her offensive damage in the air, realizes a properly struck head ball has a certain ring to it.
"But if you don't hit it right, it hurts," she said. "For a long time."
Hoene was feeling no pain Tuesday.
The one-night queen of the air scored twice on head balls to propel the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over Oakville in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls soccer contest.
Marquette (14-3 overall, 5-2 conference) has won five of six heading into its regular-season finale Thursday at Westminster.
Both of Hoene's strikes came off picture-perfect set-piece assists from junior Melissa Parker.
"You never know where the ball is going, which is tricky," Hoene said. "But today, we had really good luck with that."
Hoene and Parker displayed some unique synergy.
Parker says Hoene and Morgan Meador are her favorite targets on free kicks.
"It just seems like they know where I'm going to end up putting the ball," Parker said. "It doesn't always work out. Tonight it did."
Hoene scored in the 33rd minute off a corner kick from the right side to give her team a 1-0 lead. She wriggled away from a trio of defenders and flicked the ball into the far side of the net.
The duo struck again in the 48th minute, just 98 seconds after Oakville sophomore Avery Bangert tied the match with her 13th tally of the season.
Parker lined up a free kick from 39 yards away and sent an air-bound pass right on the noggin of Hoene, who calmly converted again.
Hoene's third goal of the campaign came right after Oakville (14-4, 2-4) had snatched the momentum away from Marquette, which controlled play up until that point.
"Two great plays by Ella and good services by Melissa and we needed them," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "With set pieces, we've been kind of off and on. Tonight was a good night."
Marquette freshman keeper Erica Parker came up with a pair of solid saves while nursing a 2-1 cushion. She improved to 8-1 and has allowed just two goals in 660 minutes this season.
"We have moments where we're going well and then we have moments where we're out of sync," Kenny said. "Overall, we're winning some games that are tight and that's always a plus."
The Mustangs have locked down their first winning season since the 2016 squad went 12-6-1. After a 25-33-1 mark over the previous three seasons, they are poised to make a run when post-season play begins next week.
"We've been playing pretty good," Hoene said. "I feel like we are getting our momentum back."
Marquette won seven matches in a row from March 31-April 21 and appears to be returning to that form.
Oakville senior goalkeeper Emma Redford made a trio of big saves over the first 30 minutes, including a kick-save on a breakaway by Cece Kreh. Jess Dodd and Anna Murphy also created big scoring opportunities for the winners.
The Tigers started all 12 seniors on their roster, a tribute to the veteran unit. Both coaches agreed that all 12 could start the match and one senior was lifted seconds after the whistle as the Mustangs intentionally kicked the ball out of bounds.
Oakville also possess strong postseason aspirations. Coach Sarah Guenther was pleased with Tuesday's performance.
"We got caught ball watching on those free kicks instead of defending the way we should," Guenther said. "This was still a good effort. It's a learning tool for us."
The Tigers have still won 12 of their last 14 and feel good heading into crunch time.
"We're 100 percent ready," Guenther said.