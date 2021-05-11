Hoene scores twice to lead Marquette past Oakville

The duo struck again in the 48th minute, just 98 seconds after Oakville sophomore Avery Bangert tied the match with her 13th tally of the season.

Parker lined up a free kick from 39 yards away and sent an air-bound pass right on the noggin of Hoene, who calmly tipped the ball into the net.

Hoene's third goal of the campaign came right after Oakville (14-4, 2-4) had snatched the momentum away from Marquette, which controlled play up until that point.

"Two greats plays by Ella and good services by Melissa and we needed them," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "With set pieces, we've been kind of off and on. Tonight was a good night.'

Marquette keeper Erica Parker came up with a pair a solid saves while nursing a 2-1 cushion. She improved to 8-1 and has allowed just two goals in 660 minutes this season.

"We have moments where we're going well and then we have moments where we're out of sync," Kenny said. "Overall, we're winning some games that are tight and that's always a plus."

The Mustangs have locked down their first winning season since the 2016 squad went 12-6-1. After 25-33-1 mark over the previous three years, they are poised to make a run when post-season play begins next week.