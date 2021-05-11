Hoene scores twice to lead Marquette past Oakville

OAKVILLE — Marquette senior Ella Hoene knows the feeling all too well.
Hoene, a forward who does most of her damage in the air, realizes that a properly struck head ball has a certain ring to it.
"But if you don't hit it right, it hurts," she said. "For a long time."
Hoene was feeling no pain on Tuesday.
The one-night queen of the air scored twice on head balls to propel the Mustangs to a 2-1 win over Oakville in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool contest in Oakville.
Marquette (14-3, 5-2) has won five of six heading into its regular-season finale on Thursday at Westminster.
Both of Hoene's strikes on Tuesday came off picture-perfect set-piece assists from Melissa Parker.
"You never know where the ball is going, which is tricky," Hoene said. "But today, we had really good luck with that."
Hoene and Parker displayed some unique synergy.
Parker says Hoene and Morgan Meador are her favorite targets on free kicks.
"It just seemed like they know where I'm going to end up putting the ball," Parker said. "It doesn't always work out. Tonight it did."
Hoene scored in the 33rd minute off a corner kick from the right side to give her team a 1-0 lead. She wriggled away from a trio of defenders and flicked the ball into the far side of the net.
The duo struck again in the 48th minute, just 98 seconds after Oakville sophomore Avery Bangert tied the match with her 13th tally of the season.
Parker lined up a free kick from 39 yards away and sent an air-bound pass right on the noggin of Hoene, who calmly tipped the ball into the net.
Hoene's third goal of the campaign came right after Oakville (14-4, 2-4) had snatched the momentum away from Marquette, which controlled play up until that point.
"Two greats plays by Ella and good services by Melissa and we needed them," Marquette coach Chris Kenny said. "With set pieces, we've been kind of off and on. Tonight was a good night.'
Marquette keeper Erica Parker came up with a pair a solid saves while nursing a 2-1 cushion. She improved to 8-1 and has allowed just two goals in 660 minutes this season.
"We have moments where we're going well and then we have moments where we're out of sync," Kenny said. "Overall, we're winning some games that are tight and that's always a plus."
The Mustangs have locked down their first winning season since the 2016 squad went 12-6-1. After 25-33-1 mark over the previous three years, they are poised to make a run when post-season play begins next week.
"We've been playing good this past week," Hoene said. "I feel like we are getting our momentum back."
Marquette won seven matches in a row from March 31-April 21 and appears to be returning to that form.
Oakville senior keeper Emma Redford made a trio of big saves over the first 30 minutes including a kick-save on a breakaway by Cece Kreh. Jess Dodd and Anna Murphy also created big scoring opportunities.
The Tigers started the match with all 12 of their seniors on the pitch, a tribute to the veteran unit. Both coaches agreed to the move and one senior was lifted seconds after the opening whistle as the Mustangs intentionally kicked the ball out of bounds.
Oakville also possess strong post-season aspirations. Coach Sarah Guenther was pleased with Tuesday's effort.
"We got caught ball watching on those free kicks instead of defending the way we should," she said. "This was still a good effort. It's a learning tool for us."
The Tigers have still won 12 of their last 14 and feel good heading into crunch time.
"We're 100 percent ready," Guenther said.