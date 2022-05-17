Howard, Lafayette bust out in second half to beat Cor Jesu, set up meeting with Nerinx Hall

WILDWOOD — Senior Rylee Howard was in no mood to mess around.

After Howard and her Lafayette High teammates withstood a tenacious first-half attack by Cor Jesu on Tuesday, the Lancers put the pedal to the metal.

“I was telling myself, ‘Come on, Rylee. You’ve got to take over this game now. Come on. It can’t be 0-0. We can’t go into overtime. We have to end the game,’” Howard said.

With steely resolve, Howard made it happen, scoring Lafayette’s first and third goals in a 4-0 victory over the Chargers in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 2 tournament at Lafayette.

The goals were Nos. 99 and 100 for the University of Wisconsin recruit, and they helped send the second-seeded Lancers (18-3-1) into the championship game against top-seed Nerinx Hall (18-2-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lafayette.

“I had to tell myself, ‘It’s coming. It’s coming,’” Howard said. “Big players step up in the big moments. And, yeah, it happened. I’m pretty happy with myself and I’m happy for my teammates.”

Third-seeded Cor Jesu (16-3-2) dominated the action in the first 40 minutes, but was unable to solve Lafayette senior goalie Sadie Wolf.

Lafayette then got its offense going, as Howard took a pass from senior Lily Zehner, beat one defender with a couple of touches and rifled an upper-90 shot inside the left post to put the Lancers ahead 1-0 in the 44th minute.

It was the kind of goal Howard has zealously worked on the last four seasons, often times when no one is watching.

“If you drive by Lafayette High School any Saturday or Sunday, you’re going to find her up here on this field,” Lancers coach Melissa Schroeder said. “It’s a true testament to, by no means my coaching, but to her personal work ethic. She wants everything, but she wants it for her teammates. We’ve been preaching that for four years and she’s been following it.”

Howard’s goal began a barrage. Senior Anya Shawke’s header in a crowd made it 2-0 off a free kick in the 48th minute, and Howard made it 3-0 just 29 seconds later when she gathered a rebound of a shot by senior Mikayla Morales and pounded the ball into the back netting. Sophomore Allie Kinner’s header off a free kick in the 58th minute culminated the scoring.

“The score definitely doesn’t reflect how we played,” Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic said as her players consoled one another a few feet away. “When (Howard) turns, she has very quick steps and she explodes. In the first half, we kept her at bay.”

Cor Jesu suffered the loss of senior defender Camille Welker, who was marking Howard in the first half. Welker fell hard in front of the Chargers’ bench battling for a ball and left the game. The team also lost junior midfielder Annabelle Liebrock, who injured the side of her face in a collision with a teammate. Liebrock was expected to get X-rays.

It wasn’t the way Cor Jesu wanted to see the curtain fall on its season.

“We would have loved to score in the first half,” Brcic said.

Lafayette felt the same way. The Lancers, however, were seldom even dangerous in the first half as they spent most of the time defending.

But once Howard scored, it was like pouring water through a funnel.

“We switched some things up at half and we opened some space up in the middle for our kids that allowed a lot of those runs,” Schroeder said. “We capitalized finally on free kicks, which we’ve struggled with all season. I’m super proud of our kids. Hats off to Cor Jesu. They had an unbelievable season. We had to battle and play our best to beat one of the best.”

Howard’s outburst gave her 29 goals this season. Her 100 career goals made her the first player in Lafayette girls soccer history to reach that landmark.

Howard said getting offensive production from her teammates is “ginormous.”

“That’s the biggest reason we’re such a dangerous team,” Howard said. “We are a threat from every angle of the field. We have players who can shoot from left, right, down the middle. It’s unbelievable. This team, once we get going, it’s a snowball effect. We just keep going.”

Schroeder praised her team’s offense as being the most lethal part of her team. At the same time, she hopes to see the Lancers play two solid halves, not one, when they face Nerinx Hall in the title contest. The teams met April 2 at Nerinx Hall, with the Markers winning 4-3.

“We went down 2-0 and battle back to a 4-3 game,” Schroeder said. “As they’re going to be a different team Thursday, we’re going to be a different team, too. Our kids work their tails off and I’m so proud of them. We’ve got to come out and bring it.”

Nerinx Hall 3, St. Joseph’s 2: In the first game, junior Nina Preusser hooked a corner kick inside the far right post with 6 minutes and 57 seconds left in the first overtime to clinch the victory. The ball eluded the head of junior Ella McAleenan and avoided freshman keeper Kate Burns, who might have been screened.

“After like 10 corners and us not getting on them, I figured I would take a risk and try what we’ve been working on all season,” Preusser said. “I wasn’t necessarily trying to challenge the keeper, but it ended up going in.

“I’m thinking whoever comes out of this district is most likely going to challenge for the state title.”

The Markers led 2-1, but Angels sophomore Langley Mayers scored on a free kick from 35 yards out to tie it at 2 in the 62nd minute. Preusser hit the crossbar with a shot in the 68th minute, and St. Joseph’s senior Payton Fisher knocked a shot off the post in the final 10 seconds of regulation.

