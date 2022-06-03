Hrdlicka, Cappozzo lead St. Pius X over Greenwood in Class 1 semifinal

FENTON — Freshman Mary Hrdlicka stood between the pipes as the St. Pius X starting goalkeeper for most of the season, but when fellow freshman Kadyn Gottman began to emerge as a second reliable goalkeeper, Hrdlicka approached her coach with a suggestion.

“Mary came to me and said, ‘I don’t mind playing on the field,’ " St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said. “My hat’s off to her coming to me and saying, ‘I can help the team this way as well.’ That’s tremendous from a freshman.”

Hrdlicka notched her first goal of the season on the biggest stage, and Riley Cappozzo added a goal and an assist to propel St. Pius X to a 3-1 victory over Greenwood in a Class 1 girls soccer state semifinal Friday at Soccer Park.

St. Pius X (14-6-1), which advanced to the Class 1 championship game for the first time since 2013, will play Whitfield (12-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Soccer Park.

Hrdlicka earned a 7-4-1 record as a goalkeeper and often alternated halves with Gottman. Her first significant time as a field player came in the state quarterfinal victory against Metro.

“She an effective player. She’s skilled, she doesn’t get nervous and she’s in the right place at the right time,” Portell said.

Hrdlicka showed all those attributes during a first half where St. Pius X methodically asserted its will by attacking the left side of the Greenwood defense. Freshman Madison Miller advanced a crafty header to herself and sent a cross to freshman Isabella Barbagallo that required the first of nine first-half saves from Greenwood senior keeper Ellise Dlabach.

A header by Barbagello off a cross from senior Adyson Carver became the fourth shot on goal in the opening nine minutes, all generating from rushes up the right side of the field, and several originating with the speed and skill of Cappazzo.

“Riley plays mostly on the right side, and I thought we had a speed advantage, so we mostly stayed on that side for that reason,” Portell said.

Immediately upon entering the game, freshman Bailey Cappozzo found herself in the middle of the action. She stepped in front of a Greenwood pass and chipped it ahead to her sister Riley, who cruised down the right side, entered the box, turned and blasted a shot that Dlabach saved but could not hold.

Hrdlicka pounced on the rebound and deposited it into the back of the goal to put the Lancers on the scoreboard in the 14th minute.

“Being a goalie, I see the entire field, and I have an idea of how they’re playing (defense) and where to go,” Hrdlicka said.

While Bailey Cappozzo was one of several substitutes that St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell shuttled in and out of action, Greenwood played the game with only one reserve player, due to a preplanned class trip to Europe in which several Blue Jays had already committed.

“A good amount of our team is in the Swiss Alps and Milan,” said Greenwood coach Melissa Kuhar. “We game-planned to grind it out. They were going to come at us, and we would just deal with it, but we got tired.”

The speed of the Lancers combined with their sustained offensive pressure allowed the Lancers to tilt the field heavily in their favor as the half proceeded.

St. Pius X earned three corner kick opportunities in the next nine minutes of action, each one more dangerous than the next thanks to the excellent placement of the ball by Barbagallo from the corner flag.

On the fourth corner opportunity, Barbagallo played a short ball that Carver accepted outside the penalty area. Carver delayed, allowed the Greenwood defense to expand, and then sent a perfect pass on the ground that Riley Cappazzo redirected into the net for a 2-0 St. Pius X advantage.

“I saw a gap between the goalie and her defensive line, and I looked up and saw Riley waiting on her tiptoes like she knew the ball was coming,” Carver said. “I just tried to weight it properly, right at her foot and allow her the chance to get the goal off of it.”

In the second half, senior captain Colleen Flanagan pounced on a rebound off a dangerous shot by Miller, but her attempt at a goal was denied by a Greenwood hand ball. Flanagan stepped to the penalty spot and blasted a low liner that made it 3-0.

“I was obviously nervous, but my coaches and teammates encouraged me and that helped,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan has been a calming force this week for a St. Pius X team that plays six freshmen on a regular basis.

“(Thursday) we came (to Soccer Park) to practice to try to take some butterflies out,” Portell said. “We started a little nervous, but the senior leadership was tremendous and that was big for the younger kids. They really set the tone.”

Greenwood (15-4) scored on a penalty kick by senior Annabelle Sonnemaker with six minutes remaining, and she had another glorious opportunity two minutes later that St. Pius X reserve goalie Sophia Meyer went to full extension to extinguish the final hope of a Greenwood comeback.

Greenwood, which was making its first semifinal appearance and whose seniors were 0-10 as freshman, made the best of a difficult situation.

“We did enough to showcase what we had with what we were dealt,” Kuhar said. “To be where we are, I can’t ask for anything else.”

And it was a selfless ask from Hrdlicka that helped St. Pius X get on the scoreboard and helped the Lancers stand one game away from its first state title since 2012.

“She’s just great under pressure,” Flanagan said.

