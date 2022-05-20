Illinois girls soccer playoff roundup: O'Fallon, Triad keep title defenses alive

Triad on Friday remained on course to repeat as the Illinois state champion in Class 2A as it dismantled Civic Memorial in the title game of the Civic Memorial Regional.

The powerful Knights (20-1) had eight different goal-scorers: Alina Ayran, Avery Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton, Gina Catanzaro, Maddie Hunt, Kinlee Lippert, Karen Speer and Ezra Wilder. Catanzaro had two assists.

Senior Reagan Chigas had the shutout in goal, recording two saves.

Triad will play Marion in the semifinals of the Triad Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo 7, Carterville 0: Waterloo advanced to the Triad Sectional with an easy victory over the Lions in the title game of the Centralia Regional.

The Bulldogs (19-4-1) were led once again by senior Payton Richter, whose hat trick gave her 41 goals this season. Richter also had two assists.

Megan O’Donnell balanced the attack with two goals, while Olivia Colson and Grace Pohl had one goal apiece. Megan Jung had two assists.

Waterloo will face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah in the semifinals of the Triad Sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mascoutah 2, Mattoon 1 (2OT): Ella Lowry tallied two overtime goals as the Indians outlasted Mattoon in the Mascoutah Regional.

The Indians (17-6-2), who won their second straight regional — and their second in school history — advance to the Triad Sectional and its third game against Waterloo. The teams split the first two meetings, with Mascoutah winning 2-1 on April 7 at Waterloo and the Bulldogs winning 2-1 on May 3 at Mascoutah.

O’Fallon 6, Granite City 0: The Panthers, defending state champions of Illinois in Class 3A, continued to roll as they earned the title of the Belleville West Regional.

Rebecca Koenig had three goals to power the Panthers, who surged ahead 4-0 at halftime. Avery Christopher had two goals and Kiley McMinn had one. Christopher leads the Panthers with 39 goals.

Anna Chor chipped in with two assists for O’Fallon (20-1), which will play Edwardsville on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Normal Sectional. The game will be played in the Metro East at a time to be determined.

Edwardsville 2, Alton 1: The Tigers earned the championship of the Class 3A Collinsville Regional as they nipped Alton on first-half goals by Olivia Baca and Macie Hockett.

Edwardsville (13-8) won its fifth game in a row to advance into another game against O’Fallon, which swept the regular-season series with wins of 5-1 and 2-1.

