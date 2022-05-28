Imig's goal helps Ursuline earn Class 3 quarterfinal victory against Notre Dame

OAKLAND — MaryClaire Imig is enjoying soccer practice even more these days.

The Ursuline Academy sophomore watches in amazement as assistant coach Liz Dwyer puts the team through its paces.

Dwyer is pregnant and due to deliver her first child, Jack Edward, on June 14.

Yet that has hardly stopped her from providing on-pitch examples during team workouts.

"Even though she can go into labor any day, she's still pushing through and she's still there for us," Imig said. "It's neat to see."

The speedy forward gave her coach reason to smile Saturday

Imig scored on a header in the 37th minute to lead the Bears to a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal at Ursuline Academy.

The Bears (10-9) advanced to face Glendale (20-3) in a state semifinal contest at 11 a.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

Dwyer took the program's helm last week when head coach Theresa Kaiser became ill. Dwyer, who is Kaiser's sister, plans on being on the sidelines the rest of the way — unless Jack Edward decides on an early arrival.

"I'm just trying to get him acclimated to what he's going to see in the future," Dwyer said.

Ursuline, the defending Class 2 champion, put on a clinic against Notre Dame (15-9-1), which finished fourth in Class 3 last season.

"They played together, they played for each other, which is what I asked them to do," Dwyer said. "It was the best game that we had this year."

Imig agreed, "We definitely stepped it up. I knew we had it in us."

The Bears struggled though the regular season and were 5-9 on May 11.

But they picked up the pace during crunch time and have now won five matches in a row by a combined 13-4 score, including two shutouts.

"Playoff are a different environment," Imig said. "We showed up and we're definitely on a roll."

Imig provided the biggest goal of the season in the most important match of the campaign. She headed in a shot from close range after senior Meghan Belrose blasted a shot off the crossbar. The ball went right to the noggin of Imig, who guided it past Notre Dame goalkeeper Annabelle Rowe.

"I had a feeling it was going to come off the crossbar because it was a really high shot," Imig said. "I was right there. I was wide open and it came right to my head."

The Bears controlled play for a good majority of the match. They peppered Rowe, who came up with two highlight-reel saves in the first half to keep the contest scoreless.

Maddie Schneiderhahn, Imig, Belrose and Molly Moissis created several good scoring chances. Senior goalkeeper Megan Vancardo recorded her fifth clean sheet of the year.

"All the fans and all the adrenaline really got us going," Schneiderhahn said.

Ursuline compiled a 13-6-1 record in winning its first state title last spring. Belrose scored twice in a 2-0 win over St. Charles in the title game.

Imig said this season's group has a similar championship aura even though it has been bumped up a class.

"Just getting back to state, it's such a good feeling," Imig said. "So cool to have a chance to (win state) again."

Notre Dame had recorded shutouts in each of its last three matches and came into the contest riding a wave of momentum.

But the Rebels never found their footing offensively.

"At the end of the day our girls left it all out there," Notre Dame coach Jake Pittroff said. "You can't be hanging your head when you do that."

