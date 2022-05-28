Imig's goal helps Ursuline earn Class 3 quarterfinal victory against Notre Dame

Members from the Ursuline student section rush to celebrate with players following the Bears' win over Notre Dame in a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline assistant soccer coach Liz Dwyer watches play during a Class 3 state quarterfinal game against Notre Dame on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's MaryClaire Imig (5) tries to pass a high bouncing ball past Notre Dame's Emma Selsor during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame's Anna Pagano (5) controls the ball as Ursuline's Rose Baldus defends from behind during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Ella Hunter (9) charges in to deflect a pass by Notre Dame's Bridget Selsor during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Sophia Browne-Bozzi (16) and Notre Dame's Bridget Selsor battle for the ball during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Molly Moissis (4) passes under pressure from Notre Dame's Greta Kohnz during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Julia Lammert plays the ball up field during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal against Notre Dame on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame's Emma Selsor (8) has her shirt tugged by Ursuline's Maura Doherty as she dribbles during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Maura Doherty heads the ball with her back to Notre Dame's Emma Selsor during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame's Olivia Lane (left) and Ursuline's Julia Lammert bump as they battle for the ball during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline goalie Megan Vancardo punts the ball during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal against Notre Dame on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Notre Dame's Jill Beck (left) slides in to try to get a foot on the ball in front of Ursuline's Natalie Druger during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Rose Baldus (15) and Notre Dame's Melissa Keeton chase the ball during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Ursuline's Natalie Druger (left) makes a run as Notre Dame's Lucy Brann chases during a Class 3 girls soccer state quarterfinal on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Ursuline Academy in Oakland, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Dwyer took the program's helm last week when head coach Theresa Kaiser became ill. Dwyer, who is Kaiser's sister, plans on being on the sidelines the rest of the way — unless Jack Edward decides on an early arrival.
"I'm just trying to get him acclimated to what he's going to see in the future," Dwyer said.
Ursuline, the defending Class 2 champion, put on a clinic against Notre Dame (15-9-1), which finished fourth in Class 3 last season.
"They played together, they played for each other, which is what I asked them to do," Dwyer said. "It was the best game that we had this year."
Imig agreed, "We definitely stepped it up. I knew we had it in us."
The Bears struggled though the regular season and were 5-9 on May 11.
But they picked up the pace during crunch time and have now won five matches in a row by a combined 13-4 score, including two shutouts.
"Playoff are a different environment," Imig said. "We showed up and we're definitely on a roll."
Imig provided the biggest goal of the season in the most important match of the campaign. She headed in a shot from close range after senior Meghan Belrose blasted a shot off the crossbar. The ball went right to the noggin of Imig, who guided it past Notre Dame goalkeeper Annabelle Rowe.
"I had a feeling it was going to come off the crossbar because it was a really high shot," Imig said. "I was right there. I was wide open and it came right to my head."
The Bears controlled play for a good majority of the match. They peppered Rowe, who came up with two highlight-reel saves in the first half to keep the contest scoreless.
Maddie Schneiderhahn, Imig, Belrose and Molly Moissis created several good scoring chances. Senior goalkeeper Megan Vancardo recorded her fifth clean sheet of the year.
"All the fans and all the adrenaline really got us going," Schneiderhahn said.
Ursuline compiled a 13-6-1 record in winning its first state title last spring. Belrose scored twice in a 2-0 win over St. Charles in the title game.
Imig said this season's group has a similar championship aura even though it has been bumped up a class.
"Just getting back to state, it's such a good feeling," Imig said. "So cool to have a chance to (win state) again."
Notre Dame had recorded shutouts in each of its last three matches and came into the contest riding a wave of momentum.
But the Rebels never found their footing offensively.
"At the end of the day our girls left it all out there," Notre Dame coach Jake Pittroff said. "You can't be hanging your head when you do that."
Class 3 state quarterfinal: Ursuline 1, Notre Dame 0
