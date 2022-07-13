JB Marine under-17 girls soccer team recovers to win National Presidents Cup

The JB Marine under-17 girls soccer team took pride this season in its ability to remain calm and keep its emotions in check, no matter the situation.

Those characteristics came in handy in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup, played July 7-10 in Greensboro, N.C.

JB Marine, after dropping its first game 3-1 to Victory Soccer Club of Washington, Pa., rebounded with wins of 4-1 over Charlotte Independent Soccer Club South, of Charlotte, N.C., 4-2 over the Colorado Rush, of Littleton, and 3-2 in the rematch with CISC South that gave it the national championship.

“I know that if I had lost to a team and had another chance to play them, I would come out with so much energy, and they did,” JB Marine forward Ashley Miller said of the final match. “We knew going into the game that they would come in so fired up to beat us since we had already beat them.

“Luckily, we pulled it out and beat them again. We were ready. It was an exciting game. (Winning the championship) hasn’t hit me yet.”

Miller, who will be a junior at Fort Zumwalt South, verbally committed Wednesday to continue her career at St. Louis University.

She said JB Marine's businesslike approach proved vital to overcome its opening loss.

“We don’t yell at each other, we don’t yell at refs, we don’t yell at the other team,” Miller said. “I think that’s how we win so many games. We stay calm and composed, and every day we get better.”

Miller, a team co-captain along with center back Shea Nortrup (Fort Zumwalt North), scored six goals in the four games, including two in the finale. She was named most valuable player and the recipient of the golden boot trophy.

Goalkeeper Cecilia “Cece” Alexander (Marquette) won the golden glove award, while Miller, forward/midfielder Hailey Morgan (Fort Zumwalt East) and midfielder Mia Brown (Fort Zumwalt South) were named to the tournament's best 11 team. Brown recorded a hat trick in the team’s first victory over CISC South.

JB Marine qualified for the trip to North Carolina by winning four games in the Missouri Presidents Cup in October and five games in the 13-state Midwest Regional in June. Both events were held at Creve Coeur Soccer Park. In 13 games of the Presidents Cup, the team was 12-1, outscoring foes 44-12.

“It’s unreal to see how far these girls have come to get to this point,” said JB Marine coach Matt Miller, Ashley’s father. “There’s probably seven or eight girls who started playing together in second and third grade. They stuck together, stayed with it and kept going. When they were little, they didn’t win much at all. But they kept fighting and kept getting better.”

Miller said the final game, played in a light mist, was the most challenging assignment of the tournament since CISC South was familiar with JB Marine.

“They made some adjustments, so that was tough,” Miller said. “We were up 2-0 at the half, but they came out the second half and really turned things on. We were always up at least one (goal), but still, it was a game.”

Miller said the opening loss, which came in a game in which JB Marine had an overwhelming advantage in scoring chances, was a bit of an eye-opener.

After the game, Miller said he had one point to make to his players.

“We just told the girls, ‘When you come off the pitch at the end of the game, let’s make sure you can look all of your teammates in the eye and know that you played as hard and the best you possibly could,” Miller said. “Their drive of wanting to win kind of took over from there.”

Other girls on the team were: Sarah Bauer (Summit); Bailey Goeke (Orchard Farm), Kylee Kratzer (St. Dominic), Paige Richards (Francis Howell), Katelyn Morris (St. Dominic), Kelsey Cochran (Lindbergh), Catarina Sanguinett (Francis Howell), Katie Arras (Incarnate Word), Sadie Shull (Pattonville), Jordyn Winkelmann (Francis Howell Central), Ellie Castelo (Francis Howell), Cami Nelson (Orchard Farm), Addison Brown (Orchard Farm) and Jewell Archie (St. Charles). Many of the players are effective at multiple positions.

Morris had a key goal in the clinching victory over CISC South.

Clearly, JB Marine had the ability to stress opposing defenses. Goal-scoring strength was its trademark.

Ashley Miller, who had 12 goals and 29 assists as Fort Zumwalt South won its second consecutive Class 3 state title in June, downplayed her performance in North Carolina.

“I just go out there and play. I put my shoes on and go,” she said.

Miller said she’s only as good as the players around her.

“They came on passes from my teammates and I just finished them,” she said of her goals. “It’s cool to get the (personal) awards, but as a team, we won this. I think the whole team felt really confident. We were connecting and we found the back of the net a lot. It was cool.

“Once we figure out how we’re going to score, we just get on a roll and keep going. One game, we had multiple goals that were pretty much scored the same way. We figure out what a team’s weakness is and keep going.”

Nortrup said JB Marine’s defense “held our own.”

“When the offense pulls through, it relaxes the defense a little bit,” Nortrup said. “We’re a little more relaxed and can play more of a possession style.”

Nortrup called the National Presidents Cup championship “the biggest accomplishment I’ve had in my soccer career.”

“I definitely had a lot of fun. It was hard competition,” she said. “We did a very good job of working as a team. Throughout the season and regionals, we started to jell together again and picked it up a lot during nationals. It’s settling in (that we won), but we’re definitely still very excited about the whole thing.”