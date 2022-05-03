John Burroughs keeps rolling along in hopes of defending state championship

LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Lindley Morton is not afraid of the dreaded double bump.

Sophomore teammate Alice Crowley sees it as a challenge that can be met and conquered.

The Bombers moved up to Class 3 this season after winning the Class 1 girls soccer state championship last spring.

The upward shift is part of the Missouri State High School Activities Association's recent "championship factor," which moves teams up into larger classifications after post-season successes.

The soccer title forced John Burroughs to jump up two classes. It will face a much higher level of competition when the playoffs begin in two weeks.

Yet the hike doesn't seem to faze the Bombers, who knocked off Parkway Central 1-0 on Tuesday in a non-league affair at John Burroughs.

John Burroughs (8-3) has won eight of its last 10 matches and appears unmoved at the prospect of facing tougher opponents.

"(Parkway Central) is in Class 3 and we just beat them," said Lindley, who compiled a 14-3-1 mark last season in backstopping her team to the second state championship in program history. "We're doing a good job with it."

Lindley recorded her fifth clean sheet of the season Tuesday.

Crowley tallied the lone goal of the match with a left-footed blast in the 53rd minute off a nice pass from Jane Leavitt.

"It's going to be a challenge, we're going to see harder competition," said Crowley, who was third on the team with seven goals last season. "Anything is possible and if anyone can pull it off, this team can."

John Burroughs traditionally plays a rugged schedule, loaded with opponents from larger classes.

Now, that tough slate will extend into the post-season.

"We know it's a tall order," John Burroughs veteran coach Alan Trzecki said.

The Bombers have shown no fear this season with a pair of wins over Class 3 schools Parkway Central and Lutheran South. They have been placed in Class 3, District 3, along with toughies Parkway West (14-0) and Ladue (12-3-1). Parkway West is one of just three unbeaten teams left in the state. Ladue has won 11 in a row.

"We just have to play as well as we can and see what happens," Crowley said.

Crowley pounded home her team-high ninth goal of the season against Central (10-6). A natural lefty, she calmly blasted a hard shot that deflected off the hand of junior keeper Zoey Becklenberg and into the net. Becklenberg made four goal-saving stops in the contest, but could not halt the drive from Crowley.

"She seems to get one or two real good chances every game," Trzecki said of Crowley. "Sometimes that's all she needs."

John Burroughs used a strong performance up top to pressure the Colts from the opening whistle. Freshmen Gabbie Williams, Ava Holman and Margot LaVigne created strong opportunities in the opening half.

Crowley finally dented the scoreboard with her third game-winning tally of the season.

Morton took over from there, halting Emily Heller on a free kick from just outside the box in the 64th minute. Morton also stonewalled Heller on a breakaway in the opening minutes of the second half.

"I was a little nervous at the start," Morton said. "But once we got all those chances, I knew we'd eventually score. Then, I just had to do my job."

Central showed some offensive firepower, especially during a 10-minute stretch early in the second half.

Despite the loss, the Colts are off to their best start since the 2014 team won 11 of its first 16 matches.

"I like where we're going, we're trending in the right direction," Central coach Brian Adam said. "We've had some games that are 1-0 games in either direction. We've got six freshman that typically start and we're building things back up."

