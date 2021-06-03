John Burroughs outlasts St. Michael in penalty kicks for second state championship

FENTON — John Burroughs senior midfielder Emiko Pope referred to her team's first match of the season as a "soul crusher."
The Bombers entered the campaign with high hopes. Those aspirations were put on hold after an eight-goal loss to Notre Dame on March 30.
"We had to bounce back," Pope recalled. "There was nowhere to go but up."
Burroughs went up all right — all the way up.
The Bombers capped off a dream campaign with a 3-2 penalty-kick win over St. Michael the Archangel in the Class 1 girls soccer title match Thursday afternoon at Soccer Park.
John Burroughs (14-3-1) claimed its second state crown to go with a championship in 2003.
"No better feeling in the world," said freshman Alice Crowley, who tied the contest 1-1 with a left-footed rocket in the 72nd minute.
The Bombers quickly overcame their rocky start to the season by reeling off five successive wins to prove that eight-goal loss was an aberration.
"The first match, we just weren't connecting," Crowley said.
Pope, a straight-A student who will continue her career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the season-opening defeat served as an eye opener.
"Ever since that we've had a learning mentality and we've just kept on growing," Pope said. "It may have started off rocky, but because of that, that's what made us better."
Pope led the charge in the penalty kick session by converting in the fourth round to level the tiebreaker 2-2.
Sophomore Simran LaBore banged home the championship winner to give the Bombers an insurmountable 5-4 PK advantage in the seventh round, blasting a shot into the lower left-hand corner to ignite a massive on-pitch celebration.
"I was not going to walk off that field with a loss," LaBore said. "I figured I'd never get an opportunity like this ever, so I'd better take advantage of it."
Sea Gira, Caroline Novak and Jane Leavitt also scored in the PK round for the Bombers.
"We had been practicing PKs for weeks," Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. "Going through routines and saying we don't want to leave anything to question. We wanted to be prepared for any possibility."
The Bombers were poised in the final round, while St. Michael (18-5) made several miscues. The Guardians missed the net on three of their seven penalty kick attempts.
The 2-hour and 49-minute nail-biter featured numerous twists and turns, especially in the final nine minutes of regulation.
Burroughs senior Madeline Dornfeld broke a 1-1 tie on a goal from long range with 2 minutes and 51 seconds left in the second half.
But St. Michael answered right back on Victoria Swingle's second goal of the contest just 42 seconds later. Burroughs goalkeeper Lindley Morton fumbled a cross, allowing Swingle to drive home her 34th goal of the season.
Morton recorded a key save on a free kick by Anna VanHorn early in the contest.
The Bombers, who won their last seven games by a combined 29-3, dominated play at times and finished with a 22-4 advantage in shots and a 13-1 lead in corner kicks.
But they hit four crossbars and three posts during the 110 minutes of play. Novak and Dornfeld found iron over the first six minutes of the opening 15-minute golden goal extra session.
"We kept fighting and telling ourselves we need to finish," LaBore said. "This was quite an experience."
Explained Pope, "This team is so amazing, I've never felt so connected. We're like sisters, we call ourselves soccer sisters. We hold each other to a certain standard and we're able to yell at one another with it being cruel or mean. That's what helped us improve and get better as the year went along."
St. Michael, a Catholic school located in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, carried a 10-match winning streak into the contest.