John Burroughs outlasts St. Michael in penalty kicks for second state championship

"Ever since that we've had a learning mentality and we've just kept on growing," Pope said. "It may have started off rocky, but because of that, that's what made us better."

Pope led the charge in the penalty kick session by converting in the fourth round to level the tiebreaker 2-2.

Sophomore Simran LaBore banged home the championship winner to give the Bombers an insurmountable 5-4 PK advantage in the seventh round, blasting a shot into the lower left-hand corner to ignite a massive on-pitch celebration.

"I was not going to walk off that field with a loss," LaBore said. "I figured I'd never get an opportunity like this ever, so I'd better take advantage of it."

Sea Gira, Caroline Novak and Jane Leavitt also scored in the PK round for the Bombers.

"We had been practicing PKs for weeks," Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. "Going through routines and saying we don't want to leave anything to question. We wanted to be prepared for any possibility."

The Bombers were poised in the final round, while St. Michael (18-5) made several miscues. The Guardians missed the net on three of their seven penalty kick attempts.