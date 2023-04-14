LADUE — A pair of 5-0 girls’ soccer teams squared off Friday afternoon at John Burroughs School.

And the host Bombers broke open a one-goal game with four second-half tallies in a 5-0 Metro League victory over Westminster.

“Going in, we expected a battle,’’ Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “Both teams came in with similar records against similar opponents. We felt good about the way we played in the first half and felt good about being up 1-0 at that point. Honestly, I didn’t see that second half coming.”

Burroughs (6-0 overall, 2-0 league), which won a state championship in 2021 and followed up with a 9-4-2 record last year, has outscored opponents 24-1 to open this season.

The Bombers, who controlled play throughout Friday’s match against the Wildcats (5-1, 1-1), grabbed the lead midway through the opening half when junior Alice Crowley scored on a blast from about 30 yards out.

“On an earlier throw-in, I made a similar play and it almost went in,’’ said Crowley, who leads the Bombers this season with eight goals and four assists. “We ran the same play on our next throw-in. I struck it well and I found the corner.”

The home team continued to create most of the chances through the first half but couldn’t add to its lead. With about 13 minutes to play before halftime, the Bombers’ Margot LaVigne delivered a dangerous free kick into the box. But Wildcats’ keeper Emma Ballew grabbed the ball before an attacking player could make connections.

With about 8 minutes left in the half, on a free kick from the right edge of the box, LaVigne played another ball into the box. Following a scramble, the Burroughs’ shot went over the goal.

Early in the second half, after a strong run out of the back from Jane Leavitt, the ball fell to Crowley, whose shot hit the outside of the net.

Not long after that, the Bombers struck for a pair of goals to all but put the game away. About 10 minutes after halftime, LaVigne won a battle in the midfield and played the ball wide on the right to Morgan Gable, whose cross was headed into the goal by Crowley for a 2-0 Burroughs lead.

Not long after that, a shot from Burroughs’ Allie Turner was bobbled and the Bombers’ Kate Uy was there to follow up and knock in the rebound for a 3-0 advantage. Burroughs added to its lead late, getting goals from Lucy Collier and Jasira Gates.

In goal for the shutout, her fifth of the season, was Burroughs’ senior Lindley Morton.

“Even at halftime, we felt really good about the way we were playing,’’ Crowley said. “Things were a little shaky for us at the start of the second half, but we eventually settled down and started playing our game, winning 50-50 balls and making some good passes.

“The great thing about this team is that it’s not just one or two players who lead the way. We have a lot of good players who can step up and contribute when needed during a game.”

In most seasons, the Bombers struggle to put things together due to a two-week spring break. But this group seems to have avoided that.

“Our process is a little accelerated, no question,’’ Trzecki said. “The girls are working hard and they’re doing a good job of fitting into their roles within the team. There’s a real good team chemistry here.”

Westminster coach Bill Lawrence was impressed by the Bombers.

“Al’s got a good team. They play hard and it’s tough to play a big team on a small field like this,’’ he said. “We had a lot of trouble finding space out there today and that’s a credit to the way Burroughs played against us. But honestly, I think it’s good for us to get that first loss out of the way. Now hopefully we can get back to work and see how our players will respond.”

John Burroughs 5, Westminster 0