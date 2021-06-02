John Burroughs rolls to victory in first state semifinal since 2003

The Bombers pushed their unbeaten streak to eight games and winning streak to six, including five by shutout for sophomore goalkeeper Lindley Morton, who didn’t record a save against the Warriors (17-3).

That’s because the Bombers were on the attack all game, going ahead early on Crowley’s goal, a well-placed left-footed strike from 22 yards to the far post. They had eight corner kicks in the first half, even if just the one goal.

“I think we were really excited that we had the lead, but we knew that we needed to get more goals,” Crowley said. “Just collectively as a team there was still that spirit that we had to score more goals.”

John Burroughs got those early in the second half to put away the game and advance to the third state final in program history.

LaBore made it 2-0 in the 45th minute by finishing a Dornfeld cross on the right post. In the 55th minute, LaBore’s cross set up Dornfeld for a team-leading 13th goal and a 3-0 advantage.

“We talked about that at the half, how we were possessing really well, but we couldn’t really finish the game,” Dornfeld said. “We still had to put a couple more in the net just to feel safe.”