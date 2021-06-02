John Burroughs rolls to victory in first state semifinal since 2003

First state semifinal appearance in 18 seasons? No big deal, apparently.
The John Burroughs girls soccer team showed no nerves and was in complete control from the opening whistle Wednesday on the way to a 4-0 victory against New Covenant Academy in a Class 1 state semifinal at Soccer Park.
Freshman midfielder Alice Crowley scored in the 10th minute, senior Madeline Dornfeld and sophomore Simran LaBore scored and assisted on each other’s goals in the early stages of the second half and freshman striker Caroline Novak hustled to hammer away a late rebound as the Bombers (13-3-1) advanced one victory away from the second state championship in program history.
“We always were talking about it, like this was the year we could (compete for a state title),” said Dornfeld, who was a lively part of the Bombers’ attack on the left side of their midfield. “For our school and just for this team, it’s super huge. I think early on, we didn’t think it could come to this, but then we started to play more and find our rhythm and we realized this could be something we could accomplish.”
John Burroughs advanced to play St. Michael the Archangel (18-4) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the Class 1 championship. Regardless of the result in the final, Burroughs’ 13 victories are its most since a 15-9-2 state quarterfinal campaign in 2006.
The Bombers pushed their unbeaten streak to eight games and winning streak to six, including five by shutout for sophomore goalkeeper Lindley Morton, who didn’t record a save against the Warriors (17-3).
That’s because the Bombers were on the attack all game, going ahead early on Crowley’s goal, a well-placed left-footed strike from 22 yards to the far post. They had eight corner kicks in the first half, even if just the one goal.
“I think we were really excited that we had the lead, but we knew that we needed to get more goals,” Crowley said. “Just collectively as a team there was still that spirit that we had to score more goals.”
John Burroughs got those early in the second half to put away the game and advance to the third state final in program history.
LaBore made it 2-0 in the 45th minute by finishing a Dornfeld cross on the right post. In the 55th minute, LaBore’s cross set up Dornfeld for a team-leading 13th goal and a 3-0 advantage.
“We talked about that at the half, how we were possessing really well, but we couldn’t really finish the game,” Dornfeld said. “We still had to put a couple more in the net just to feel safe.”
The Bombers will feel safe at least until the kickoff for the championship game Thursday, when they’ll try to do it all again.
It’s been a dreamy season for a team that has won as many as 10 games only once in the last 14 seasons and hadn’t won a district title since 2013.
“I mean, it’s a gift just to be here playing and to have a season and I just think the girls have been very confident and cerebral throughout the whole journey of the season,” John Burroughs coach Alan Trzecki said. “They didn’t get overcome by the moment and stayed true to who they’ve been all season.”