Jones found her foundation many years ago at Francis Howell Central

“It's been really special because when you're younger, you idolize the girls above you,” Jones said. “I got to see older players and it's something that really excites you. It inspires you to want to be those players. You get to see up close what inspires them and it's really cool to see.”

Mackenzie has excelled as a student-athlete at Howell Central ever since, and not just on the soccer field.

She also will graduate with four varsity letters in tennis, two in basketball and one in swimming.

“We’ve been bleeding navy and silver for a long time now,” Anna Jones said, noting Howell Central's school colors. “In eighth grade, (Mackenzie) saw the pictures on the wall at FHC of the athletes who had won eight or more letters and she decided then that her goal was to be on that wall, too. She’s been so fortunate to have so many great coaches and teachers and supporters to help guide and steer her along the way.”

Mackenzie scored seven goals and had five assists last season while helping Howell Central's girls soccer team to a 15-10-1 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 4.

The chance to build on that performance as a senior is uncertain for Jones as the coronavirus pandemic has spring sports in a holding pattern across the nation.