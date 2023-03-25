The lock-down defender anchored a back line that allowed only 16 goals in 25 matches and recorded 16 shutouts as the Crusaders captured their third successive state championship last season. A returning first team all-state and All-Metro selection, Shoults has signed with Rockhurst University.
Steve Overbey
