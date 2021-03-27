 Skip to main content
Kaeli Benedict, senior, Pattonville
Signed with Missouri State. A multi-talented midfielder, Benedict has recorded 29 goals and 19 assists in two seasons. Had six games of two goals or more in 2019. Benedict scored in three of her first five games on the varsity level as a freshman.

