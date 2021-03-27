Kaeli Benedict, senior, Pattonville Mar 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kaeli Benedict, Pattonville soccer Signed with Missouri State. A multi-talented midfielder, Benedict has recorded 29 goals and 19 assists in two seasons. Had six games of two goals or more in 2019. Benedict scored in three of her first five games on the varsity level as a freshman. 0 comments Tags Prep-sports Kaeli Benedict Goal Assist Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Soccer Girls soccer players to watch 1 hr ago