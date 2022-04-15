Knolhoff's rare tally leads Parkway South past Fort Zumwalt North in Parkway Showcase

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Caroline Knolhoff saw nothing but green turf ahead.

The Parkway South junior defender is normally hesitant to move forward into the play as an offensive threat.

But not on Friday afternoon.

Knolhoff capitalized on some wide open space to record her first high school goal to lead the Patriots to a 2-0 win over Fort Zumwalt North in the 21st Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

The two-day, 52-team affair features a chance for players to display their skills in front of a host of college coaches looking for talent.

Knolhoff certainly turned some heads with her lengthy blitz down the left sideline. She calmly moved up from her defensive spot and continued a 35-yard run as defenders backed away.

"I just saw an opportunity and I took it," Knolhoff said. "There was a lot of space. My coach has been getting on me about getting up and taking shots — so I just kept going."

Knolhoff punctuated the spurt with a right-footed rocket into the lower right corner of the net in the 15th minute.

Junior Sophia Steinmetz added a goal in the 60th minute to put the match away.

Steinmetz passed the ball to Knolhoff to start the nifty play.

"We tell her every time to shoot, shoot, shoot," South coach Kyle Forthaus said. "Today she did. She got a good result. Hopefully, her confidence to go forward will continue and we'll see more and more of that."

Even when leading a break, Knolhoff is more than likely to dish the ball off rather than move in closer.

"I've had other runs, but I usually make a pass because I get nervous when I try and score," Knolhoff said.

Parkway South junior keeper Madi Geisler thoroughly enjoyed watching Knolhoff zip to the other end of the pitch. Normally, Knolhoff is a stay-at-home defender who helps make life easier for Geisler.

"Watching a defender go all the way up and score, how neat," Geisler said.

Geisler turned in a pair of rapid-fire saves in the first two minutes of the second half to preserve the Patriots' 1-0 lead. She stopped Zumwalt North forward Gabby Starman on a partial breakaway before halting Hannah Shylanski on the rebound from close range.

"Your heart races real fast and the adrenaline is running and you just see the ball and make the play," said Geisler, who recorded her first clean sheet of the campaign.

The Patriots (5-1) have quietly won five matches in a row after a 3-0 season-opening loss to Lafayette. They have outscored their opponents 12-2 during the streak and appear to be clicking on all cylinders.

South lost only two seniors from last year's 10-9 squad.

"To return a core like we have, it makes it easy for a coach," Forthaus said. "We've just been able to kind of grow. Every game we've been getting a little better, more consistent. There's a lot of good things that this team's been able to do."

The Patriots are off to their best start since the 2010 team won its first eight contests.

"Maybe people don't know it, but this team is pretty good," Geisler said.

Zumwalt North (5-4) displayed some offensive firepower, but was simply unable to get one behind Geisler.

"There's just some small things that we need to fix," Zumwalt North coach Jackie Layne said.

