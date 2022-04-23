Ladue makes the donuts with blanking of rival Clayton

CLAYTON — It is called Donuts for Donuts.

And the incentive plan implemented by Ladue High girls soccer coach Dave Aronberg is putting a strain on his wallet.

At the beginning of the season, Aronberg promised to bring boxes of donuts for his players at practice following a shutout.

"Maybe not my best idea," Aronberg said.

The Rams continued to wreak havoc with their coach's finances on Saturday afternoon.

Ladue used a rock-ribbed defense, and strong goaltending, to roll past Clayton 3-0 in a battle of neighboring rivals at Gay Field.

The Rams, who have won eight in a row, posted their sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

And Aronberg has to come up big Monday at practice.

Again.

"We look forward to it," Ladue junior midfielder Olivia Goeke said.

Added senior forward Kassia Fundoukos, "It makes us work harder."

Aronberg realized early on that the carrot-in-front-of-the-nose ploy could prove costly. He even tried to scale down once.

But the players were not going to let him get away with it.

"He tried mini donuts," Goeke said. "And little cupcakes. We said, 'that wasn't the deal.'"

So, it is back to dozens of full fledged donuts for the rest of the season.

"I tried to go cheap on them," Aronberg said. "They let me know about it."

Aronberg might have to purchase some monster sized donuts after Saturday's stellar effort, which might have been the Rams' best of the season.

"We have a sneaky dangerous team," Aronberg said. "Clayton is really, really good. They have a good shot to win state (in Class 2). And I thought we took it to them for a lot of the game."

Goeke, Fundoukos and senior midfielder Sydney Frelich scored and freshman keeper Lena Orywall claimed her sixth shutout. A native of Germany, Orywall has allowed just 11 goals in 1,009 minutes this season.

Freshman Fauziya Prothro paced the defensive effort by holding Clayton sophomore standout Ava Vetter in check. Vetter has 18 goals.

Defenders Jordan Hunt, Julie Armbruster and Amanda Armbruster helped make life easier for Orywall. A solid midfield, led by Goecke, flummoxed the Greyhounds most of the afternoon.

"We were talking and getting some good chemistry together on the field," Goeke said.

Ladue (9-3-1) has done a complete about-face after going without a win in its first three matches. It was won nine of 10 since the difficult beginning.

"At the start, we just didn't know each other that well,"Goeke said. "As the season has gone along, we finally figured out what our strengths are. We've got a lot of talent and now, we're fostering that talent in the right direction."

Aronberg said his team struggled to get in meaningful practice time while a new pitch was being constructed on campus. Those shortened workouts, on half fields, made for a rough start.

The Rams went 0-2-1 in an early season tournament in Quincy, Illinois, before catching fire with a 4-1 win over Parkway North on March 29.

"We're finally starting to get better," Fundoukos said.

Goeke scored her first goal of the season off a cross from Rian Cooper in the 13th minute Saturday.

Clayton (8-3), which won its first seven matches of the season, applied some pressure in the second half with Vetter and Anna McAndrew creating scoring opportunities.

The Rams weathered the storm and then put the match away with two goals in the closing 19 minutes and 48 seconds. Fundoukos gave her team some breathing room by scoring her second of the season off a cross from Balkis Prothro. Frelich banged home a penalty kick with just 28 seconds left in the contest.

Clayton displayed some offensive flashes, but simply could not penetrate the Rams rugged back line.

"If you're going to beat a team like Ladue, you have to have a consistent effort the whole game," Clayton coach Tom Redmond said. "We just weren't able to sustain play against them for long."

Ladue has won 12 of last 14 matches between the rivals.

