MANCHESTER — The Lafayette Lancers turned the tables Thursday on the Marquette Mustangs in the Class 4 District 4 championship game at Parkway South High.

In a game that was very similar to the teams’ regular-season showdown, the Lancers scored with just under 16 minutes to play in the first half and then turned in an inspired defensive effort as the game wound down. Lafayette won 1-0 over the Mustangs.

Lafayette (17-3) advanced to play the District 3 champion — top-seeded Francis Howell Central (17-3-1) and third-seeded Liberty (17-4-2) meet at 6 p.m. on Friday at Liberty — in the state quarterfinals on May 27.

Marquette (16-4) entered Thursday’s match riding a 13-game win streak that included a 1-0 victory at Lafayette on April 12. In that game, the Mustangs scored early and then held off the Lancers for the win.

“Tonight was a game of two halves,” said Lafayette coach Ryan Butchart, whose team has now gone 12-1 since the loss to Marquette. “I thought we dominated the first half and (Marquette) was fantastic in the second half and we were in survival mode. I really have to give credit to our girls; the defensive master class they put on in that second half — getting balls out, being smart, not making fouls in dangerous areas — it was unbelievable.”

The Lancers nearly caught a break when Marquette goalkeeper Erica Parker bobbled a corner kick about 12 minutes into the game. But she quickly recovered to grab the loose ball and end the threat.

With about 15:45 to play in the opening half, Lafayette grabbed the lead when junior captain Hailey Schiwinger intercepted a Marquette clearing attempt and quickly played the ball forward to senior captain Allie Kinner.

“Hailey slipped it through to set up a footrace between me and my defender,’’ Kinner recalled. “I was able to get to ball, pull it back and slip it by their goalie. Coming in, we talked a lot about scoring first and about playing with intensity from the start today. And that’s what we knew we had to do if we were going to be successful.”

Kinner leads the Lancers this season with 15 goals and 14 assists.

Marquette came on after the goal and created several decent but not overly dangerous chances through the rest of the opening half. A number those opportunities were created by sophomore Keira Bumiller.

After the halftime break, the top-seeded Mustangs turned up the intensity and came at Lafayette in waves. But the Lancer defense, keyed by senior Melissa White, juniors Hadley Hendrickson and Aly Kenkel and freshman Carly Swan, was more than up for the challenge.

Freshman goalkeeper “Gen Newell did an outstanding job of making the plays she needed to make and keeping everyone under control, but our play in the back was outstanding,” Butchart said. “Marquette came at us with everything they had, especially after halftime, but we managed to hold them off.

“I’m really proud of the girls and their effort.”

Marquette came at Lafayette throughout the second half, but the Lancers did a great job of keeping the Mustangs to the outside and away from dangerous scoring positions. And when Marquette did manage to take a shot, Newell was there to make stop.

The freshman keeper made probably her only mistake of the match in the game’s waning seconds when she bobbled a long ball into the box from Marquette. But she and her teammates managed to keep the Mustangs from getting the equalizer.

Newell’s shutout was her 11th of the season.

“We had some opportunities through the game and I thought the second half was our better half for chances, but we just couldn’t capitalize,’’ Marquette coach Jenna King said. “I’m proud of the way our girls battled and stayed in it without giving up. As a coach, that’s really all you can ask for.

“But naturally, we’re disappointed to a great season end. Today just wasn’t our day….”

The loss marks the high school career end for Mustang senior starters Cece Kreh (9 goals, 2 assists), Anna Sainato and Jessica Dodd (2 goals, 1 assist) and reserves Samantha Berger and Anna Murphy.

“We ran into another good team and we wish Lafayette the best moving forward,’’ King said. “We played a great game and came up a goal short.”

A year ago, Lafayette fell 2-1 in OT in the district final to Nerinx Hall. The Markers would go on to a runner-up state finish.

“I lot of these girls were part of last year’s team,’’ Butchart explained. “I told them to remember that feeling and to use it as motivation. I’m proud of the way they battled today and I think we’re all looking forward to what comes next.”

Class 4 District 4 final: Lafayette 1, Marquette 0