Lafayette responds to wakeup call with tight conference win over Kirkwood

WILDWOOD — Sadie Wolf doesn't mind getting up early.
But the Lafayette High junior goalkeeper was a little surprised when coach Melissa Schroeder called for a 6:30 a.m. practice Wednesday.
The Lancers were coming off a five-goal setback to St. Dominic just 36 hours earlier. And Schroeder felt the early wakeup call was the tonic to prevent another setback.
"I wanted them to get back to the fundamentals and start working hard again," Schroeder said.
The morning session appeared to work wonders.
Lafayette bounced back from its first loss of the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Kirkwood on Thursday in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls soccer game.
"It was just different," Wolf said of the early Wednesday workout.
Wolf made four key saves and freshman Allie Kinner scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute to put the Lancers back on the winning track. Junior sniper Rylee Howard kick-started a comeback by converting on a penalty kick in the 29th minute to tie the game.
"We didn't want to lose two in a row," said Howard, who is second in the area with 22 goals. "That made this important. And it was a conference game, too."
Schroeder was not upset with the way her team played in a 6-1 loss at defending Class 3 state champion St. Dominic on Monday.
She just felt it might be a good time to hit the reset button.
It began with a two-hour practice session Tuesday afternoon that dealt with conditioning.
"A lot of running," Kinner said.
Then came the two-hour workout before school.
"We pushed harder (in practice) the last two days than we had in the previous two weeks," Schroeder said. "We had to ask them after practice, 'How sore are you?' And we haven't had to do that in a while."
The speedy Kinner helped make the intense workouts worthwhile with her eighth goal of the season and second game-winning tally. She took a nifty cross from Howard and flicked a shot just inside the far post. Howard, who has given a verbal commitment to attend the University of Wisconsin, began the play with a 35-yard run past a trio of defenders.
Kinner has made plenty of noise in her first varsity season. She scored two goals April 2 in an 8-1 win over Francis Howell North.
"She always finds herself in the right place," Schroder said. "But she works hard to get in that right place."
Lafayette (8-1) continued its dominance over Kirkwood. The Lancers have won the last 13 meetings between the schools by a combined 42-3, with 11 shutouts.
But this one was not easy.
Kirkwood (5-2) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a picturesque goal by senior forward Evie Borbonus in the 24th minute. She flicked in a shot off a 35-yard free kick from Emma Ealey.
Howard tied the match just 4 minutes and 16 seconds later by blasting a penalty kick into the lower right-hand corner. Freshman Emily Derucki was taken down in the box to set up the PK.
The Pioneers put some pressure on over the final 10 minutes, but Wise made stops on Borbonus and Kamryn Ealey to preserve the triumph.
"I would have liked to have had a few things bounce our way more," Kirkwood coach Phil Cotta said. "That's the way soccer is sometimes. We've just got to keep pressing on."
Lafayette is back on track after the loss to St. Dominic. The Lancers won their first seven matches by a combined 38-3 before coming back down to earth.
Howard and Kinner paced the attack with help from Derucki and Lily Zehner. Seniors Ava Scaglione and Alexis Drbul anchored the defense.
Lafayette is looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since a fourth-place finish in 2006. The Lancers won their lone state championship in 1997.
"We can get there, but there are a lot more things we need to work on," Howard said.