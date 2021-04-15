Lafayette responds to wakeup call with tight conference win over Kirkwood

Schroeder was not upset with the way her team played in a 6-1 loss at defending Class 3 state champion St. Dominic on Monday.

She just felt it might be a good time to hit the reset button.

It began with a two-hour practice session Tuesday afternoon that dealt with conditioning.

"A lot of running," Kinner said.

Then came the two-hour workout before school.

"We pushed harder (in practice) the last two days than we had in the previous two weeks," Schroeder said. "We had to ask them after practice, 'How sore are you?' And we haven't had to do that in a while."

The speedy Kinner helped make the intense workouts worthwhile with her eighth goal of the season and second game-winning tally. She took a nifty cross from Howard and flicked a shot just inside the far post. Howard, who has given a verbal commitment to attend the University of Wisconsin, began the play with a 35-yard run past a trio of defenders.

Kinner has made plenty of noise in her first varsity season. She scored two goals April 2 in an 8-1 win over Francis Howell North.

"She always finds herself in the right place," Schroder said. "But she works hard to get in that right place."