WATERLOO — Taylor Lance was not having a good day.
The Waterloo High junior midfielder thought she might have broken her right hand in an early morning accident.
Lance suffered the injury during culinary essentials class. She got attacked by a hand mixer that, unbeknownst to her, was plugged in and live.
"It was throbbing for a while," Lance said. "But we looked at it and I was told it wasn't broken. So I just moved on hoping my day would get it better."
Lance, in only her third start of the season, scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-0 win over crosstown rival Gibault in the annual neighborhood girls soccer showdown Monday at Waterloo High.
Waterloo improved to 8-2-1 and extended its unbeaten streak over Gibault to 15 matches. The Hawks' last victory in the series was a 3-0 triumph on April 27, 2007.
Senior Cambell Watters and freshman Aubrey Heck also scored for the Bulldogs. Senior goalkeeper Lexi Stephens, who also kicks on the football team, posted her seventh clean sheet of the campaign.
But the match belonged to Lance, who turned her day around in glorious fashion.
Right before the 5 p.m. kickoff when a teammate was unable to go due to an ankle injury, coach Chad Holden immediately informed Lance she would be in the starting lineup for the first time since March 14.
"I was excited and ready to go," Lance said. "My teammates were like, 'OK, Taylor, you've got this.' "
Lance flipped the script on what started out as a bad day by scoring on a blast from the middle of the box in the 34th minute to stake her club to a 2-0 lead. She capped off a career-defining performance by converting a low drive with just seven minutes left in the contest.
"I wasn't surprised, we all know how good a player she is," said Watters, who recorded her fourth tally of the season in the 48th minute. "This was a collective team effort and she was a big part of that."
Holden was not surprised by Lance's breakout performance either.
"We gave her a chance and she capitalized on it," Holden said. "She's one of our hardest workers."
Lance smiled when looking at her hand, which appeared bruised and swollen after the match.
"You kind of have to push through things sometimes," Lance said. "Nothing that a little Ibuprofen can't handle. I wasn't going to not play because of it."
The Bulldogs have turned heads this season with wins over perennial toughies Triad and Althoff.
The one-sided triumph over Gibault simply kept the ball rolling.
"We're definitely playing pretty well," Watters said. "When we know games are important like this, we come out hard."
Waterloo, which dominated play for long stretches, is known more for its defensive shape. It has given up just eight goals over 11 matches and remains the only unbeaten team left in the ultra-tough Mississippi Valley Conference.
Senior Megan Jung and sophomore Grace Pohl created several scoring chance up top on Monday. Senior Norah Gum, a second team all-Metro basketball selection, teamed with senior Josie Briggs to form a strong back line.
"There's still a lot of soccer left, but we're all looking forward to it," Holden said.
Gibault (4-8), a Class 1A school, has faced a gritty schedule that features much bigger schools like Belleville East and Belleville West.
"I loved our effort," Gibault coach Ryan Haas said. "We know playing games like this, we might take our lumps. But we can learn from this and move on from our mistakes."
Waterloo 4, Gibault 0
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung is double-teamed by Gibault players Karmon Grohmann (left) and Kamille Grohmann. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Taylor Lance (right) is congratulated by teammates after scoring her second goal of the game. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung wins the header from Gibault midfielder Karmon Grohmann. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung (left) gets a shot off past Gibault defender Kamille Grohmann. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens sends the ball downfield. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Cambell Watters (left) controls the ball as she tries to get past Gibault defender Kamille Grohmann in the second half. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Taylor Lance (left) and Gibault goalkeeper Elizabeth Schafer collide as they both went for the ball in front of the Gibault goal in the second half. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault defender Regan Gerteisen (left) sends the ball downfield as Waterloo midfielder Cambell Watters moves in. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault goalkeeper Elizabeth Schafer grabs a Waterloo shot on goal. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder MeganJung (right) centers the ball near the Gibault goal under pressure from Gibault defender Kamille Grohmann. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Sydney Wahle (left) and Waterloo defender Liv Colson collided as they were going for the ball, sending Colson to the turf. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Taylor Lance (top) tries to regain her balance after shooting past Gibault goalkeeper Elizabeth Schafer (on turf) and scoring her first of two goals. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Cambell Watters takes a shot on goal in the second half. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung takes a shot on goal in the second half. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Sydney Wahle (left) and Waterloo defender Liv Colson collided as they were going for the ball, sending Colson to the turf. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo players Aubrey Heck (left) and Cambell Waters celebrate after Heck scored. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung (left) and Gibault midfielder Aubry Thomas vie for the ball. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Cambell Watters settles the ball. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Sydney Wahle (left) and Waterloo midfielder Aubrey Heck battle for possession. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Sydney Wahle (left) and Waterloo defender Liv Colson battle for possession. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault goalkeeper Elizabeth Schaffer tries to get a hand on the ball as Waterloo midfielder Aubrey Heck kicks it towards the goal. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault goalkeeper Elizabeth Schafer scoops up a bouncing shot on goal. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Elena Oggero (left) and Waterloo midfielder Cambell Watters vie for the ball. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Megan Jung lines up a shot on goal. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Gibault midfielder Sydney Wahle (left) and Waterloo defender Liv Colson battle for possession. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
Waterloo midfielder Aubrey Heck (left) and Gibault defender Ingrid Font vie for the ball. Waterloo defeated Gibault in a girls soccer game at Waterloo High School on Monday April 17, 2023. Tim Vizer/Special to
