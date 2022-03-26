 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laney Harshany, junior, Triad

Became well known for her deep flip throw-ins, including one that led to the lone goal in a win over Joliet Catholic in Illinois Class 2A state championship. Tallied 14 goals and 13 assists for a team-high 41 points to help the Knights capture their third title. Scored a team-best seven game-winning goals.  

 

News