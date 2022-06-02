Larson healthy and set to go as St. Dominic seeks another state championship

Jessica Larson made an immediate decision.

The St. Dominic High sniper was crumpled on the turf just more than 12 months ago, felled by a partial ACL tear in her left knee.

The injury May 10, 2021, put an end to what was on course to be a record-setting campaign.

Yet she quickly chose to look on the positive side, even as tears fell down her face during that regular-season finale at Cor Jesu Academy.

"I had just pulled the ball underneath my body and planted my foot and the girl came in and hit the outside of my knee," Larson recalled. "I felt the pop and it was pretty painful. I knew something was not right."

Larson had never suffered a major injury in her soccer career, which began in earnest in grade school.

But she knew how to react when her teammates looked on in horror as a golf cart wheeled her off the field.

"I was pretty sure my season was over," Larson said. "But I saw it as an opportunity to look on the positive side and make the best of it."

Larson did just that.

Now she believes the adversity has helped her become a better player — and a stronger person.

Larson has returned to the pitch with a vengeance and is one of the main reasons the Crusaders are in position to claim their third state championship in as many seasons.

St. Dominic (21-3) will face Liberty North (21-0) in a Class 4 semifinal match at 7 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.

Nerinx Hall (20-2-1) meets Rock Bridge (20-5-1) in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. The winners play for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Larson has 13 goals and a team-best 12 assists for a squad that has won its last five matches by combined scores of 21-2. She has banded with best friend and teammate Grace Bindbeutel (22 goals) to form a deadly duo up top.

"She's gotten stronger," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said of Larson. "She adds a different dimension out there."

This time last season could have been the worst stretch of Larson's young life. She had tallied 29 goals and was set to become the first 30-goal scorer in the long history of the program.

Yet the biggest setback was not being able to play in the postseason. Larson was forced into spectator status as the Crusaders finished off a perfect 25-0 campaign with their sixth overall crown.

Larson could have easily slipped into a funk.

Instead, she stepped into the role of cheerleader and manager, not missing a game or a practice down the stretch.

"It gave me some different views, some different aspects that I wouldn't have seen without the injury," Larson said. "I learned some things that I never thought about before."

Larson, with her leg in a brace, was at every single team function, on and off the field.

"Even though she was hurt, and that had to be hard for her, she was the loudest one on the bench," St. Dominic senior midfielder Alex Zoellner said. "She was always there for her teammates, even when she couldn't play."

Larson provided pep talks during warmup time.

"If anyone needed a little extra support, she was there for them," said her mother, Laurie. "And they were there for her, making sure that she still felt like part of the team."

Larson's teammates displayed the respect they had for their fallen teammate by sporting wristbands with her initials on them during the championship run.

"They made everything so much easier on me," Larson said. "It would have been so much more difficult without their support."

The injury eventually healed after three months of rest and inactivity.

Missing the postseason party last season has made this go-around even sweeter for Larson. Her role on the team has changed slightly as she has become more of a facilitator.

Still, she has recorded points in 12 contests. Larson scored twice in wins over Borgia, Summit and Timberland. She returned to the fold by scoring the winning goal in a season-opening triumph over Ursuline Academy, which has reached the state tournament in Class 3.

Larson will be going for her third state championship. She scored 28 goals as a freshman, including one in each final four contest, to help St. Dominic capture the crown.

Blessed with uncanny foot skills, Larson will continue her soccer career at the University of Missouri.

But first, she hopes to guide her team to another state crown.

"I definitely feel blessed," Larson says. "To have so many good soccer players alongside me, I'm honored to have that experience."

