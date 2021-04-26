Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs De Soto, 4/19)
|5
|3
|1
|Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 4/23)
|5
|2
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 4/21)
|4
|2
|0
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Festus, 4/22)
|4
|1
|1
|Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West, 4/23)
|4
|1
|0
|Alayna Jakul, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 4/23)
|3
|3
|0
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/19)
|3
|2
|1
|Jordan Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 4/22)
|3
|2
|1
|Sydney Etter, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 4/22)
|4
|0
|0
|Olivia Nelson, Parkway North (vs Affton, 4/19)
|3
|2
|0
|Mercedes Schroer, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood, 4/22)
|3
|2
|0
|Kamryn Bea, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood, 4/22)
|3
|2
|0
|Kamryn Bea, O'Fallon Christian (vs DuBourg, 4/22)
|3
|2
|0
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Orchard Farm, 4/19)
|3
|1
|1
|Kaleigh McPherson, St. Dominic (vs Ursuline, 4/19)
|3
|1
|1
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Seckman, 4/19)
|3
|1
|1
|Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Hillsboro, 4/19)
|3
|1
|1
|Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Hancock, 4/20)
|3
|1
|1
|Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/22)
|3
|1
|1
|Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/19)
|3
|1
|0