 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last week's best performances
0 comments

Last week's best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs De Soto, 4/19)531
Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 4/23)520
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 4/21)420
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Festus, 4/22)411
Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Hazelwood West, 4/23)410
Alayna Jakul, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 4/23)330
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/19)321
Jordan Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Hillsboro, 4/22)321
Sydney Etter, Mascoutah (vs Highland, 4/22)400
Olivia Nelson, Parkway North (vs Affton, 4/19)320
Mercedes Schroer, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood, 4/22)320
Kamryn Bea, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood, 4/22)320
Kamryn Bea, O'Fallon Christian (vs DuBourg, 4/22)320
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Orchard Farm, 4/19)311
Kaleigh McPherson, St. Dominic (vs Ursuline, 4/19)311
Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Seckman, 4/19)311
Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Hillsboro, 4/19)311
Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Hancock, 4/20)311
Regan Moody, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 4/22)311
Audrey Smith, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/19)310
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports