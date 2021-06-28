Last week's best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jun 28, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls Soccer O'Fallon completes girls soccer sweep for Metro East by capturing first championship Jun 19, 2021 The Panthers (20-2), who rallied for a 2-1 victory over Libertyville in the semifinals Friday, again reaped dividends from their emphasis in practice on making the most of dead-ball opportunities. Girls Soccer Triad earns third Class 2A state title with 22nd shutout of remarkable season Jun 19, 2021 The Knights dusted off a near-perfect season Saturday when they blanked Joliet Catholic 1-0 in the championship game of the Class 2A state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School. Girls Soccer Moody's four scores help Althoff win its first title since 11 years ago Jun 19, 2021 Crusaders junior set an all-classes Illinois state tournament record by scoring four goals in the Class 1A title game. Girls Soccer O'Fallon rallies to beat Libertyville, advances to first state final Jun 18, 2021 Two other Metro East teams — Althoff in Class 1A and Triad in Class 2A — will play for state titles Saturday. Girls Soccer Althoff survives stern test from Alton Marquette to reach Class 1A state tournament Jun 15, 2021 COLUMBIA, Ill. — Alton Marquette throttled high-scoring Althoff junior Regan Moody, but one of Moody's younger teammates stepped up. Girls Soccer Harshany's rip lifts stingy Triad to Class 2A semifinal victory Jun 18, 2021 After earning their 21st shutout of the season and 14th in a row, the Knights are in search of their third state championship. Girls Soccer Mazur hopes to help Triad win a championship in her soccer swan song Jun 17, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Kylie Mazur didn’t know when the soccer games would end the last time she helped Triad reach the Class 2A state tournament. Girls Soccer Moody scores four goals as Althoff rallies past Columbia for 1A sectional title Jun 12, 2021 BELLEVILLE — Regan Moody's motor was running in overdrive Friday. Girls Soccer Althoff rolls past Wheaton Academy and into Class 1A girls soccer state final Jun 18, 2021 HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — There was no stagefright Friday for the Althoff Crusaders in the Class 1A girls soccer state tournament. Girls Soccer Nieroda's OT goal lifts O'Fallon past defending 3A champs and into first state semifinal Jun 15, 2021 O’Fallon rallied to knock out defending girls state soccer champion Naperville North 2-1 in overtime in the Class 3A Lockport Super-Sectional.