Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jordyn Loveless, Carlinville (vs Gillespie, 3/25)
|4
|3
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River, 3/22)
|4
|3
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield, 3/20)
|4
|2
|0
|Elizabeth Kundert, Seckman (vs Farmington, 3/23)
|3
|3
|0
|Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs Owensville, 3/21)
|2
|5
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Wood River, 3/20)
|4
|0
|1
|Maddie Mauch, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette, 3/21)
|3
|2
|0
|Mya Minor, Union (vs Owensville, 3/23)
|3
|2
|0
|Marissa Morris, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 3/23)
|3
|2
|0
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Owensville, 3/21)
|3
|1
|1
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Piasa Southwestern, 3/23)
|3
|1
|1
|Maddie Cooke, Alton (vs Piasa Southwestern, 3/21)
|2
|3
|1
|Isabella Johnston, Seckman (vs North County, 3/22)
|3
|1
|0
|Aubree Wallace , Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield, 3/20)
|2
|3
|0
|Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg (vs Salem, Illinois, 3/21)
|2
|3
|0
|Kaelyn Drainer, Jerseyville (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/21)
|3
|0
|1
|Lucie Schwartz, Visitation (vs Ursuline, 3/23)
|3
|0
|1
|Madison Lieberoff, Borgia (vs DuBourg, 3/23)
|3
|0
|1
|Madison Vasiloff, Granite City (vs Althoff, 3/25)
|3
|0
|1
|Sophia Helling, Union (vs Owensville, 3/23)
|2
|2
|1