Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rebecca Rheinheimer, St. Louis Patriots (vs Fredericktown, 4/29)
|5
|1
|0
|Paige Capp, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 4/27)
|4
|1
|0
|Riley Vogel, Festus (vs North County, 4/28)
|4
|1
|0
|Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Ritenour, 4/24)
|4
|0
|1
|Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Piasa Southwestern, 4/24)
|4
|0
|1
|Izzy Miller, Villa Duchesne (vs Lutheran South, 4/25)
|4
|0
|1
|Aubree Wallace , Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 4/25)
|2
|4
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Highland, 4/25)
|4
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Compton, Holt (vs St. Charles, 4/25)
|4
|0
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Capital City, 4/24)
|3
|2
|0
|Megan Jung, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 4/25)
|3
|2
|0
|Avery Huddleston, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 4/27)
|3
|2
|0
|Ella Anselm, Alton Marquette (vs Gibault, 4/24)
|3
|1
|1
|Olivia Baca, Edwardsville (vs Wheaton North, 4/29)
|3
|1
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Affton, 4/24)
|3
|1
|0
|Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs Festus, 4/24)
|3
|1
|0
|Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East, 4/25)
|3
|1
|0
|Elizabeth Crall, Parkway North (vs University City, 4/25)
|3
|1
|0
|Emma Sever, Hazelwood West (vs Valley Park, 4/26)
|3
|1
|0
|Eleanor Linhardt, Parkway North (vs McCluer North, 4/27)
|3
|1
|0