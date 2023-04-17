Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Elizabeth Mertzlufft, Lindbergh (vs Notre Dame, 4/10)
|4
|2
|0
|Elizabeth Mertzlufft, Lindbergh (vs Parkway West, 4/13)
|4
|0
|4
|Kiley McMinn, O'Fallon (vs Belleville West, 4/10)
|4
|1
|1
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Metro, 4/14)
|3
|3
|0
|Gia Zerface, North Point (vs St. Charles West, 4/12)
|4
|0
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Breese Central, 4/14)
|4
|0
|1
|Kaidence Reef, Wood River (vs Jennings, 4/11)
|3
|2
|0
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Metro, 4/14)
|3
|2
|0
|Kylie Anderson, Oakville (vs Parkway North, 4/14)
|3
|2
|0
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Lutheran South, 4/15)
|3
|2
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Staunton, 4/12)
|3
|1
|1
|Abby Miller, St. Pius X (vs De Soto, 4/13)
|3
|1
|1
|Tyesha Phillips, McCluer (vs Hazelwood East, 4/13)
|3
|1
|1
|Kylee Slayden, Roxana (vs Staunton, 4/12)
|3
|1
|0
|Esley Dickerson, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Jennings, 4/13)
|3
|1
|0
|Avery Bangert, Oakville (vs Parkway North, 4/14)
|3
|1
|0
|Indya Nea, Metro (vs Soldan, 4/10)
|2
|3
|0
|Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Maryville Christian, 4/11)
|2
|3
|0
|Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Litchfield, 4/10)
|3
|0
|1
|Ella Anselm, Alton Marquette (vs Civic Memorial, 4/10)
|3
|0
|1