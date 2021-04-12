 Skip to main content
Last week's best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Regan Wade, Clayton (vs University City, 4/8)421
Hannah Langford, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 4/7)420
Regan Wade, Clayton (vs Affton, 4/7)411
Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs Festus, 4/8)410
Kaeli Benedict, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 4/6)400
Ella Robinson, Fox (vs St. Vincent, 4/6)400
Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City, 4/8)400
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 4/9)400
Kailyn Bridges, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 4/5)320
Taylor Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 4/6)320
Emily Willman, Sullivan (vs Fatima, 4/8)311
Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs Hazelwood West, 4/8)311
Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Fatima, 4/5)310
Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 4/6)310
Alice Crowley, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 4/6)310
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 4/8)310
Ella Robinson, Fox (vs Pacific, 4/5)301
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 4/8)301
Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 4/6)221
Zoe Houston, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/8)221
