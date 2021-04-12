Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Regan Wade, Clayton (vs University City, 4/8)
|4
|2
|1
|Hannah Langford, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 4/7)
|4
|2
|0
|Regan Wade, Clayton (vs Affton, 4/7)
|4
|1
|1
|Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs Festus, 4/8)
|4
|1
|0
|Kaeli Benedict, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 4/6)
|4
|0
|0
|Ella Robinson, Fox (vs St. Vincent, 4/6)
|4
|0
|0
|Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Wright City, 4/8)
|4
|0
|0
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Timberland, 4/9)
|4
|0
|0
|Kailyn Bridges, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 4/5)
|3
|2
|0
|Taylor Kolinski, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 4/6)
|3
|2
|0
|Emily Willman, Sullivan (vs Fatima, 4/8)
|3
|1
|1
|Emily Lander, Parkway Central (vs Hazelwood West, 4/8)
|3
|1
|1
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Fatima, 4/5)
|3
|1
|0
|Cassidy Head, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 4/6)
|3
|1
|0
|Alice Crowley, John Burroughs (vs Principia, 4/6)
|3
|1
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 4/8)
|3
|1
|0
|Ella Robinson, Fox (vs Pacific, 4/5)
|3
|0
|1
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 4/8)
|3
|0
|1
|Leah Selm, Parkway West (vs Parkway Central, 4/6)
|2
|2
|1
|Zoe Houston, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/8)
|2
|2
|1