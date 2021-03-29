 Skip to main content
Last week's best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran, 3/26)621
Madilynn Lombardo, Warrenton (vs Mexico, 3/25)420
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian, 3/23)411
Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Canton, 3/24)411
Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Elsberry, 3/26)410
Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Owensville, 3/26)410
Isabella Roberts, Warrenton (vs Mexico, 3/25)250
Allison Smith, Villa Duchesne (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 3/26)400
Sydney Boyer, Farmington (vs De Soto, 3/22)311
Allie Murray, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Sullivan, 3/23)311
Maggie Illig, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 3/26)311
Bradie Edelen, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Festus, 3/26)311
Lauren Nevins, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hazelwood Central, 3/22)310
Madilynn Lombardo, Warrenton (vs Hannibal, 3/23)310
Jessi Rudar, Winfield (vs Canton, 3/24)310
Emma Collins, Farmington (vs De Soto, 3/22)230
Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 3/27)230
Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Borgia, 3/23)301
Sydney Smith, Nerinx Hall (vs Notre Dame, 3/26)301
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 3/27)221
