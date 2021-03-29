Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran, 3/26)
|6
|2
|1
|Madilynn Lombardo, Warrenton (vs Mexico, 3/25)
|4
|2
|0
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs O'Fallon Christian, 3/23)
|4
|1
|1
|Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Canton, 3/24)
|4
|1
|1
|Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Elsberry, 3/26)
|4
|1
|0
|Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Owensville, 3/26)
|4
|1
|0
|Isabella Roberts, Warrenton (vs Mexico, 3/25)
|2
|5
|0
|Allison Smith, Villa Duchesne (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 3/26)
|4
|0
|0
|Sydney Boyer, Farmington (vs De Soto, 3/22)
|3
|1
|1
|Allie Murray, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Sullivan, 3/23)
|3
|1
|1
|Maggie Illig, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 3/26)
|3
|1
|1
|Bradie Edelen, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Festus, 3/26)
|3
|1
|1
|Lauren Nevins, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Hazelwood Central, 3/22)
|3
|1
|0
|Madilynn Lombardo, Warrenton (vs Hannibal, 3/23)
|3
|1
|0
|Jessi Rudar, Winfield (vs Canton, 3/24)
|3
|1
|0
|Emma Collins, Farmington (vs De Soto, 3/22)
|2
|3
|0
|Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 3/27)
|2
|3
|0
|Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Borgia, 3/23)
|3
|0
|1
|Sydney Smith, Nerinx Hall (vs Notre Dame, 3/26)
|3
|0
|1
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 3/27)
|2
|2
|1