Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/21)
|6
|3
|1
|Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/19)
|7
|1
|0
|Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs De Soto, 4/17)
|4
|3
|1
|Alison Waller, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/19)
|3
|5
|1
|Emily Richardson, Gibault (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 4/20)
|5
|1
|0
|Katie Roeder, DuBourg (vs Valley Park, 4/19)
|4
|1
|1
|Jordyn Loveless, Carlinville (vs Maryville Christian, 4/17)
|4
|1
|0
|Kyla Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs North County, 4/18)
|4
|1
|0
|Kiley McMinn, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 4/18)
|4
|1
|0
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 4/17)
|4
|0
|1
|Charlotte Anderson, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 4/18)
|3
|2
|1
|Claire Nieroda, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 4/18)
|3
|2
|1
|Macaylin Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Carlinville, 4/18)
|3
|2
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Lutheran South, 4/19)
|3
|2
|1
|Kaelyn Drainer, Jerseyville (vs Wood River, 4/19)
|3
|2
|1
|Natalie Beck, Father McGivney (vs Piasa Southwestern, 4/17)
|4
|0
|0
|MaryClaire Imig, Ursuline (vs Villa Duchesne, 4/19)
|4
|0
|0
|Tori Nelson, Parkway North (vs McCluer North, 4/17)
|3
|2
|0
|Caty Burton, Triad (vs Highland, 4/20)
|3
|2
|0
|Isabelle Rogers, Hazelwood West (vs Affton, 4/17)
|3
|1
|1