Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Highland, 5/28)
|4
|1
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 5/24)
|4
|1
|0
|Breanna Zurek, Triad (vs Jerseyville, 5/25)
|4
|0
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 5/25)
|4
|0
|0
|Allison Pfister, Lutheran South (vs Metro, 5/29)
|2
|3
|1
|Tori Calvert, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/24)
|3
|1
|0
|Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Mater Dei, 5/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Mya Minor, Union (vs Springfield Catholic, 5/25)
|3
|0
|1
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Greenville, 5/26)
|2
|2
|1
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Litchfield, 5/24)
|3
|0
|0
|Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/25)
|3
|0
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Mascoutah, 5/25)
|3
|0
|0
|Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)
|3
|0
|0
|Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)
|3
|0
|0
|Emily Rosenthal, Triad (vs Highland, 5/28)
|2
|2
|0
|Olivia Baca, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West, 5/25)
|2
|1
|1
|Olivia Colson, Waterloo (vs Highland, 5/25)
|2
|1
|0
|Kayleigh Merchant , Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 5/25)
|2
|1
|0
|Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)
|2
|1
|0
|Lillian Thompson , Mascoutah (vs Roxana, 5/29)
|2
|1
|0