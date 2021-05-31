 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last week's best performances
0 comments

Last week's best performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Gabbie Wood, Triad (vs Highland, 5/28)411
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 5/24)410
Breanna Zurek, Triad (vs Jerseyville, 5/25)400
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 5/25)400
Allison Pfister, Lutheran South (vs Metro, 5/29)231
Tori Calvert, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 5/24)310
Aubree Wallace, Civic Memorial (vs Mater Dei, 5/29)310
Mya Minor, Union (vs Springfield Catholic, 5/25)301
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Greenville, 5/26)221
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Litchfield, 5/24)300
Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/25)300
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Mascoutah, 5/25)300
Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)300
Reaghan Tebbe, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)300
Emily Rosenthal, Triad (vs Highland, 5/28)220
Olivia Baca, Edwardsville (vs Belleville West, 5/25)211
Olivia Colson, Waterloo (vs Highland, 5/25)210
Kayleigh Merchant , Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial, 5/25)210
Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Wood River, 5/28)210
Lillian Thompson , Mascoutah (vs Roxana, 5/29)210
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports