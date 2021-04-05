 Skip to main content
Last week's best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Holt, 4/3)501
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North, 3/30)420
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Oakville, 3/31)401
Avery Bangert, Oakville (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/3)401
Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Winfield, 3/29)400
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs DuBourg, 3/31)320
Bella Barbagallo, St. Pius X (vs De Soto, 3/29)240
Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs North County, 3/29)311
Kiley Finnegan, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 3/30)311
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 3/29)310
Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/1)310
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell North, 4/2)310
Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/2)310
Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Hillsboro, 4/2)310
Rachel Tabash, Notre Dame (vs John Burroughs, 3/30)301
Abby Rauscher, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran South, 3/30)301
Lilly Lovell, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 3/30)301
Kaitlyn Janson, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 3/31)301
Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/1)301
Izzy DeStafano, Visitation (vs Lindbergh, 4/2)301
