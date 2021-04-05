Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Holt, 4/3)
|5
|0
|1
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North, 3/30)
|4
|2
|0
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Oakville, 3/31)
|4
|0
|1
|Avery Bangert, Oakville (vs Troy Buchanan, 4/3)
|4
|0
|1
|Mary Grace Angeli, St. Louis Patriots (vs Winfield, 3/29)
|4
|0
|0
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs DuBourg, 3/31)
|3
|2
|0
|Bella Barbagallo, St. Pius X (vs De Soto, 3/29)
|2
|4
|0
|Hayley Hogenmiller, Seckman (vs North County, 3/29)
|3
|1
|1
|Kiley Finnegan, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 3/30)
|3
|1
|1
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 3/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/1)
|3
|1
|0
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Francis Howell North, 4/2)
|3
|1
|0
|Abbie Zensen, Parkway West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/2)
|3
|1
|0
|Emma Long, Orchard Farm (vs Hillsboro, 4/2)
|3
|1
|0
|Rachel Tabash, Notre Dame (vs John Burroughs, 3/30)
|3
|0
|1
|Abby Rauscher, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran South, 3/30)
|3
|0
|1
|Lilly Lovell, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 3/30)
|3
|0
|1
|Kaitlyn Janson, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 3/31)
|3
|0
|1
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 4/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Izzy DeStafano, Visitation (vs Lindbergh, 4/2)
|3
|0
|1