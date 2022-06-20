 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Last week's best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls soccer rankings, final

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 6/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Triad (25-1)12. Fort Zumwalt South (26-1)33. Nerinx Hall (21-3-1)64. Edw…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News