Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Chloe Roy, Medicine and Bioscience (vs Vashon, 3/27)
|5
|0
|1
|Jordyn Loveless, Carlinville (vs Wood River, 3/30)
|5
|0
|0
|Peyton Beard, Highland (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/27)
|4
|1
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 3/29)
|4
|1
|0
|Carolyne Mathenia, Belleville West (vs Gibault, 3/30)
|3
|3
|0
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Clayton, 3/30)
|4
|0
|1
|Rylee Marshall, St. Dominic (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 3/30)
|4
|0
|1
|Kate Jose, Metro-East Lutheran (vs Highland, 3/27)
|4
|0
|0
|Peyton Broderick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fredericktown, 3/29)
|4
|0
|0
|Riley McGuire, St. Charles West (vs University City, 3/27)
|3
|2
|0
|Nina Preusser, Nerinx Hall (vs St. Charles, 3/27)
|3
|2
|0
|Brinley Linnenbringer, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Rosati-Kain, 3/28)
|3
|2
|0
|Izzy Tiepelman, St. Clair (vs North County, 3/28)
|3
|2
|0
|Peyton Broderick, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Affton, 3/30)
|3
|2
|0
|Lillian Bloomquist, Granite City (vs Breese Central, 3/30)
|3
|2
|0
|Elena Kellogg, University City (vs Vashon, 3/29)
|3
|1
|1
|Alyson Pace, Highland (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/27)
|3
|1
|0
|Vivienne Rose, Metro (vs McKinley, 3/27)
|3
|1
|0
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 3/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Morgan Gaudy, North Point (vs Soldan, 3/29)
|3
|1
|0