Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/4)
|4
|2
|1
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 5/6)
|4
|1
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 5/6)
|4
|1
|0
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/4)
|3
|3
|0
|Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Webster Groves, 5/4)
|4
|0
|1
|Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Fox, 5/4)
|4
|0
|1
|Maggie Menley, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 5/7)
|4
|0
|0
|Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East, 5/5)
|3
|2
|0
|Madeline Dornfeld, John Burroughs (vs Trinity, 5/8)
|3
|2
|0
|Kaitlyn Nichols, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 5/4)
|2
|4
|0
|Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Affton, 5/3)
|3
|1
|1
|Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Sullivan, 5/5)
|3
|1
|1
|Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hazelwood East, 5/6)
|3
|1
|1
|Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Orchard Farm, 5/7)
|3
|1
|1
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Principia, 5/7)
|3
|1
|1
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 5/6)
|2
|3
|1
|Elena Kellogg, University City (vs Hancock, 5/3)
|3
|1
|0
|Olivia Nelson, Parkway North (vs University City, 5/4)
|3
|1
|0
|Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs St. Joseph's, 5/5)
|3
|1
|0
|AJ Agers, St. Pius X (vs Festus, 5/7)
|3
|1
|0