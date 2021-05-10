 Skip to main content
Last week's best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/4)421
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 5/6)411
Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 5/6)410
Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 5/4)330
Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Webster Groves, 5/4)401
Rylee Howard, Lafayette (vs Fox, 5/4)401
Maggie Menley, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 5/7)400
Abby Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East, 5/5)320
Madeline Dornfeld, John Burroughs (vs Trinity, 5/8)320
Kaitlyn Nichols, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan, 5/4)240
Rylee Mirth, McCluer North (vs Affton, 5/3)311
Emily Gaebe, Union (vs Sullivan, 5/5)311
Emma Granna, Affton (vs Hazelwood East, 5/6)311
Chloe Netzel, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Orchard Farm, 5/7)311
Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Principia, 5/7)311
Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs DuBourg, 5/6)231
Elena Kellogg, University City (vs Hancock, 5/3)310
Olivia Nelson, Parkway North (vs University City, 5/4)310
Jessica Larson, St. Dominic (vs St. Joseph's, 5/5)310
AJ Agers, St. Pius X (vs Festus, 5/7)310
