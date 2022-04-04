Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Abigail Hall, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 3/28)
|5
|1
|0
|Carolyne Mathenia, Belleville West (vs Gibault, 3/28)
|4
|2
|1
|Landry Watson, Owensville (vs Dixon, 3/31)
|5
|0
|0
|Ali Wilson, Piasa Southwestern (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/2)
|5
|0
|0
|Emily Willman, Sullivan (vs North County, 3/31)
|4
|1
|1
|Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 3/31)
|4
|1
|1
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville, 4/1)
|4
|1
|1
|Riley McGuire, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 3/31)
|4
|1
|0
|Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North, 3/29)
|3
|2
|1
|Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 3/30)
|3
|2
|1
|Kinsley Mouser, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/28)
|4
|0
|0
|Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/28)
|3
|1
|1
|Indya Nea, Metro (vs Soldan, 3/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Mac Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Wood River, 3/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Ali Wilson, Piasa Southwestern (vs Wood River, 3/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Emma Granna, Affton (vs Brentwood, 3/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Alexis Kampwerth, Mater Dei (vs Salem, Illinois, 3/28)
|3
|0
|1
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Pacific, 3/29)
|3
|0
|1
|Mary Hardy, Parkway West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Mater Dei, 4/2)
|3
|0
|1