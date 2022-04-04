 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Abigail Hall, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 3/28)510
Carolyne Mathenia, Belleville West (vs Gibault, 3/28)421
Landry Watson, Owensville (vs Dixon, 3/31)500
Ali Wilson, Piasa Southwestern (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/2)500
Emily Willman, Sullivan (vs North County, 3/31)411
Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville, 3/31)411
Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Carlinville, 4/1)411
Riley McGuire, St. Charles West (vs Winfield, 3/31)410
Morgan Struttmann, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North, 3/29)321
Kennedy Travis, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 3/30)321
Kinsley Mouser, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/28)400
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 3/28)311
Indya Nea, Metro (vs Soldan, 3/28)310
Mac Day, Piasa Southwestern (vs Wood River, 3/28)310
Ali Wilson, Piasa Southwestern (vs Wood River, 3/28)310
Emma Granna, Affton (vs Brentwood, 3/28)310
Alexis Kampwerth, Mater Dei (vs Salem, Illinois, 3/28)301
Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Pacific, 3/29)301
Mary Hardy, Parkway West (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 4/1)301
Gabbi Schlapper, Duchesne (vs Mater Dei, 4/2)301
