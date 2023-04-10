Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Gibault, 4/3)
|6
|0
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Brentwood, 4/3)
|5
|2
|1
|Emma Grana, Affton (vs McCluer North, 4/4)
|5
|1
|0
|Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 4/3)
|4
|3
|0
|Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Hancock, 4/6)
|4
|1
|1
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Brentwood, 4/3)
|4
|1
|0
|Abrianna Garrett, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 4/4)
|4
|1
|0
|Molly Lanter, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 4/6)
|4
|1
|0
|Alice Crowley, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 4/6)
|3
|3
|0
|Kiley McMinn, O'Fallon (vs Collinsville, 4/6)
|3
|3
|0
|Madison Grabian, Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep, 4/3)
|4
|0
|1
|Anna Pagano, Notre Dame (vs Rosati-Kain, 4/4)
|3
|2
|1
|Caeli Millett, Medicine and Bioscience (vs Gateway Science Academy, 4/3)
|4
|0
|0
|Blaine Schutte, Eureka (vs Summit, 4/6)
|3
|2
|0
|Heidi Fesler, Villa Duchesne (vs St. Louis Patriots, 4/3)
|3
|1
|1
|Jenna Prosser, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 4/4)
|3
|1
|1
|Carm Colberg, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 4/4)
|3
|1
|0
|Lauren Chrusciel, Parkway North (vs Ritenour, 4/4)
|3
|1
|0
|Ella Robinson, Fox (vs Pacific, 4/5)
|3
|1
|0
|Indya Nea, Metro (vs Rosati-Kain, 4/6)
|3
|1
|0