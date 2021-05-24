Last week's best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 5/18)
|6
|1
|1
|Rebekah Lewis, Washington (vs Warrenton, 5/17)
|4
|0
|1
|Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs University City, 5/18)
|4
|0
|1
|Avery Christopher, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 5/20)
|4
|0
|1
|Allison Pfister, Lutheran South (vs Kelly, 5/17)
|3
|2
|1
|Sydney Newell, O'Fallon Christian (vs Wright City, 5/17)
|4
|0
|0
|Rachel Peterson, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 5/17)
|3
|2
|0
|Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 5/18)
|3
|2
|0
|Emma Anselm`, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/19)
|3
|2
|0
|Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Mexico, 5/17)
|3
|1
|1
|Maddy Follmer, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 5/18)
|3
|1
|1
|Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 5/18)
|3
|1
|1
|Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/20)
|3
|1
|1
|Emma Tell, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 5/20)
|3
|1
|1
|Gretchen Overman, Borgia (vs Hannibal, 5/17)
|3
|1
|0
|Hannah Langford, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood West, 5/17)
|3
|1
|0
|Colleen Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs Hancock, 5/17)
|3
|1
|0
|Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs North County, 5/19)
|2
|3
|0
|Macie Lucas, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 5/17)
|3
|0
|1
|Emma Collins, Farmington (vs Hillsboro, 5/18)
|3
|0
|1