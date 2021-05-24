 Skip to main content
Last week's best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs McCluer South-Berkeley, 5/18)611
Rebekah Lewis, Washington (vs Warrenton, 5/17)401
Grace Fortuna, Orchard Farm (vs University City, 5/18)401
Avery Christopher, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 5/20)401
Allison Pfister, Lutheran South (vs Kelly, 5/17)321
Sydney Newell, O'Fallon Christian (vs Wright City, 5/17)400
Rachel Peterson, Incarnate Word (vs Ritenour, 5/17)320
Kylie Kisgen, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 5/18)320
Emma Anselm`, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/19)320
Kiley Kukan, Winfield (vs Mexico, 5/17)311
Maddy Follmer, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto, 5/18)311
Aubrey Mister, O'Fallon (vs Alton, 5/18)311
Adelyn Speight, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 5/20)311
Emma Tell, Althoff (vs Carbondale, 5/20)311
Gretchen Overman, Borgia (vs Hannibal, 5/17)310
Hannah Langford, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood West, 5/17)310
Colleen Flanagan, St. Pius X (vs Hancock, 5/17)310
Leah Buerck, Perryville (vs North County, 5/19)230
Macie Lucas, Roxana (vs Gillespie, 5/17)301
Emma Collins, Farmington (vs Hillsboro, 5/18)301
