Late goal delivers St. Charles past Oak Grove and into first state final

The close calls came in many ways, including the many shots hit off the goal. Cassidy Head hit the post in the 19th minute and Sally Werth shot into the crossbar in the 25th before Kiley Finnegan hit both the post (57th) and crossbar (67th).

Oak Grove (21-3), which had an 18-game win streak snapped, got two corner kicks against the run of play in the opening half and then midway through the second half had a dangerous free kick just outside of St. Charles’ penalty area and a corner kick.

“It was just a mentally draining game and we just had to persevere through that and really push through it,” said Hollowell, who has signed to play softball at Central Methodist University. “I think we did a solid job of doing that. It may have taken us to the 70th minute to finally finish, but we didn’t let up.”

The lone goal came off a corner kick earned by a 20-yard shot by Head that forced a save from Oak Grove senior goalkeeper Destiny Valentine.

Head, after encouraging her teammates to find the goal, took the corner kick and sent it into the middle of Oak Grove’s penalty area. A St. Charles shot slowly crept toward the goal line, but defender Keeley Huff cleared it out and back into the penalty area.