Late goal delivers St. Charles past Oak Grove and into first state final

Breanna Hollowell graduates from St. Charles High School at 11 a.m. Saturday, but the milestone moments will just be getting started for the three-sport standout.
Thanks to Hollowell’s goal off a rebound in the 70th minute Friday, the Pirates earned a 1-0 victory against Oak Grove in a Class 2 girls soccer state semifinal at Soccer Park.
By winning the first state semifinal in program history, the Pirates (15-8) advanced to play in the first state championship game in program history at 12:30 p.m. Saturday — resulting in a pleasantly hectic morning for Hollowell, a four-year varsity athlete in soccer, softball and basketball.
“I’m walking the stage at 11 and then I’m coming to play,” she said with a smile.
Hollowell’s goal off a wild scramble sequence in and around Oak Grove’s net came just one minute after she rang a shot off the post — the fifth and final time a Pirates player either hit the post or crossbar while the game still was scoreless.
St. Charles, which won its third consecutive game by a 1-0 scoreline, was in control of the game’s pace and had virtually all of its offensive opportunities. But still the game was 0-0 just less than 11 minutes before the end of regulation.
“It was terrifying,” Pirates sophomore defender Grace Skeen said. “It was like mini heart attacks every time we shot the ball because we were so close every time.”
The close calls came in many ways, including the many shots hit off the goal. Cassidy Head hit the post in the 19th minute and Sally Werth shot into the crossbar in the 25th before Kiley Finnegan hit both the post (57th) and crossbar (67th).
Oak Grove (21-3), which had an 18-game win streak snapped, got two corner kicks against the run of play in the opening half and then midway through the second half had a dangerous free kick just outside of St. Charles’ penalty area and a corner kick.
“It was just a mentally draining game and we just had to persevere through that and really push through it,” said Hollowell, who has signed to play softball at Central Methodist University. “I think we did a solid job of doing that. It may have taken us to the 70th minute to finally finish, but we didn’t let up.”
The lone goal came off a corner kick earned by a 20-yard shot by Head that forced a save from Oak Grove senior goalkeeper Destiny Valentine.
Head, after encouraging her teammates to find the goal, took the corner kick and sent it into the middle of Oak Grove’s penalty area. A St. Charles shot slowly crept toward the goal line, but defender Keeley Huff cleared it out and back into the penalty area.
Hollowell finished from about 14 yards out on a right-footed shot that sent the Pirates into celebration mode. It was her 10th goal of the season but first since April 22.
“We were prepared,” Skeen said. “We’ve been getting up early and practicing, we’ve been going and watching film, doing mental sessions and it’s really helped us.”
St. Charles’ chance to win the state title comes a week after it played in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2012 and just the third time ever.
The Pirates consistently have been a solid team with winning records under head coach Rodney Orrick, who has led the program since 2006, but hadn’t made a breakthrough on a statewide stage until this season.
Now they’re one win from a state championship, which would be a graduation day in more ways that one for the St. Charles program and supporters.
“They had the fortitude and the mental strength to just push through it and get the result they deserved,” Orrick said. “This group, as a coaching staff we’ve had absolute faith in these girls the whole time. It’s one of those things we just had to try to help them to believe more and this is a sign of their real growth.”