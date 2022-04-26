Liberty ends St. Dominic's long winning streak against area teams

O'FALLON, Mo. — Morgan Struttmann was tired of being afraid.

The Liberty High junior forward had watched her girls soccer team struggle mightily against traditional powerhouse St. Dominic match after match.

"Not only did they beat us all the time, but they beat us by a lot," Struttmann said. "We were scared and intimidated by them.

"I just figured it was time to not be so sacred."

The Eagles put their fears behind them in a big way Tuesday night.

Struttmann and sophomore Rainie Corgan scored second-half goals to propel Liberty to a 2-0 win over the Crusaders in pool play from the St. Dominic Shootout at Crusader Stadium.

St. Dominic, which won the Class 4 state title with an unbeaten record last season, lost to an area school for the first time since dropping a 2-0 decision to St. Joseph's Academy on May 1, 2019, a stretch of 42 successive contests.

The two-time defending state champion Crusaders had won 64 of their previous 68 matches and had beaten Liberty in all five contests since the Wentzville-based school began play nine seasons ago.

But the Eagles (11-3) turned the tables with a program defining triumph.

"We're making a name for ourselves," Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp said. "We don't have the reputation that St. Dominic has because we've only existed since 2013. We just haven't had the time to develop (a reputation). We've got a lot of players that play at a high level — and they brought it tonight."

Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Strassmeier recorded her seventh clean sheet of the season with a trio of big saves in the first half when the match was scoreless.

"We've always been a big presence against public schools," Strassmeier said. "Now beating a private school that everyone is afraid of and everyone loses to is so big for our program. This is going to live on through history."

St. Dominic won the five meetings between the teams by a combined 24-2, including a 7-0 triumph last season.

Somehow, the Eagles shred away the Crusaders' cape of invincibility on Tuesday.

"We just came out, played our game, and really showed them what we could do," said Struttmann, who scored her team-high 18th goal.

Added Kleekamp, "We showed energy and we had a sense of urgency. We wanted it more, bottom line."

Struttmann and Corgan scored in a span of 3 minutes and 44 seconds midway through the second half to break open a scoreless game. Struttmann, who has given a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, took a pass from senior Amira Khayyat and blasted a drive into the lower right corner of the net in the 58th minute.

Corgan doubled the lead just under four minutes later with an unassisted tally.

St. Dominic (12-2) has won six state titles, including the last two. It dropped a 3-0 contest to St. James Academy of Lenexa, Kansas, on April 1 before winning its last six matches.

"I'm surprised we didn't play very well," St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said. "But then it's prom week, a lot of things going on, a lot of distractions. That got to most of us today. We'll learn from it and move on."

The teams could meet again in district play next month.

Liberty won its seventh successive match and has outscored its opponents 22-2 along the way.

"A lot of people have no idea how important this is to us," Struttmann said.

The Eagles controlled play through long stretches. Struttmann, Maddie Lipp and Lola Gianino each created scoring chances in the first half. But St. Dominic junior keeper Katy Fitzler came up big each time.

"They played well enough to beat us," Koeller said. "Credit to them, they played well."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.