LAKE SAINT LOUIS — The Liberty High girls soccer team fell behind early on a fluky goal in the opening round of Class 4 District 3 action last weekend against crosstown rival Timberland. That day, the Eagles rallied to post a 4-1 win over the sixth-seeded Wolves.

Third-seeded Liberty then rolled to a 3-0 victory over second-seeded Francis Howell on Tuesday and capped its big week on Friday with another impressive 3-0 win, this time over Francis Howell Central, the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 3.

With the district championship, the second in program history, the Eagles improved to 18-4-2 and advance to take on Lafayette (17-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27.

Friday’s loss ended Howell Central’s season at 17-4-1.

“We’re blessed with some high-level players, but it took us some time to figure out how to get them to form a successful unit,’’ Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp said. “At times this season, we were playing more as individuals. We didn’t play well early in the season against Howell and Howell Central and then let the conference title slip away. But during this recent stretch, it’s really come together for us. We’ve emphasized the importance of playing as a team and our players have really been there for one another.

“The way we’re playing, anything’s possible for this group.’’

With Friday’s win, Liberty stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 games. The Eagles are 9-0-2 since dropping a 5-0 decision at Fort Zumwalt South on April 20.

In a district championship game that was high-paced from the start Friday, the host Eagles grabbed the lead about 15 minutes in on a goal during a corner-kick scramble. Liberty’s Kennadi Green played the ball into the box. In the ensuing scramble, senior Morgan Struttmann played the ball to junior Lola Gianino, who knocked it in for a 1-0 lead.

Howell Central’s balanced attack was keyed throughout the game by Riley Henderson and Ava Lunders. But the Liberty defense kept the Spartans off the scoreboard.

Liberty added to its lead midway through the second half. After running down a pass from Alivia Bartlow in the right corner, Struttmann played the ball across the box for Rachel Skyberg, who scored to make it 2-0.

Struttman, a senior who will play next year at Kansas State, capped her big night and stretched the Liberty lead to 3-0 when she converted a pass from Madison Lipp with just under 12½ minutes left in regulation.

“It always feels good to score, but honestly I feel better about the assists and helping get my teammates involved,’’ said Struttmann, who leads her squad with 27 goals and 19 assists. “We came in believing that we could win the district and we never stopped working to make that happen. Our goal as a team was to prove that we wanted it more than anybody else and I think that showed in our play all week.”

Kleekamp said the Eagles take their lead from senior leaders Struttmann, Skyberg and Alexis Schuster.

“They’ve been with us on varsity since their freshman seasons and have played major roles for us throughout their careers,’’ the coach said. “Their freshmen seasons were wiped out by COVID and have had their last two seasons ended by teams (Fort Zumwalt South and St. Dominic) that went on to win state championships.”

Junior Sydney Strassmeier posted the shutout, her eighth of the season.

Next up for Liberty will be a Class 4 quarterfinal showdown with the Lafayette Lancers, Kleekamp’s alma mater.

“It’s going to be fun,’’ the coach said. “The girls are aware, but at this point, we’re not as concerned about the opponent as much as we are about making sure that we continue to play the way we’ve been playing. If we play our best soccer and put the other team on its heels, I feel good about our chances.

“At this point of the season, it’s about who wants it more.”

Howell Central, the undefeated Gateway Athletic Conference South Division champion, went 10-1 to open the season and entered Friday’s game riding a 6-1-1 streak. The Spartans beat Liberty 3-1 in March and the teams played to a 2-2 draw in tournament action at St. Dominic on April 25.

“Congrats to Liberty. They played a great game,’’ Spartans coach Eddie Mulholland said. “We knew set pieces today would be crucial and at times we struggled to keep possession. It was a fast-paced game and they punished us a couple of times there in the second half.

“But we had a great season and I’m proud of what we accomplished. We’re disappointed to see it end, sure, but this team had a great journey.”

Class 4 District 3 championship: LIberty 3, Francis Howell Central 0