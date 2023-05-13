LAKE SAINT LOUIS — The host Liberty Eagles struggled to get going Saturday morning in the opening half of their Class 4 District 3 girls soccer quarterfinal against Timberland.

Four days earlier, in a non-league contest, the teams played to a draw.

“To be honest, we didn’t feel like we played much of a game on Tuesday and then struggled again through a lot of first half today,’’ Liberty coach Heidi Kleekamp said. “You could tell the girls were frustrated and that frustration seemed to build through a lot of first half. We just weren’t playing as a team.”

But the Eagles, who fell behind less than 10 minutes into Saturday’s rematch, managed to pull even with about 12½ minutes to play before halftime and then came up with three goals after the break to come away with a 4-1 victory.

Liberty (16-4-2) advanced to take on second-seeded Francis Howell (13-5-1) in the district semifinals 7 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty. Howell beat seventh-seeded Fort Zumwalt North 3-0 in another Saturday game.

On the other side of the bracket Saturday, Francis Howell Central (16-3-1) beat Troy 4-0 and St. Dominic (13-8-2) knocked off Fort Zumwalt West 1-0. Howell Central and two-time defending Class 4 state champion St. Dominic square off in the 5 p.m. semifinal Tuesday at Liberty.

Tuesday’s winners will meet for the Class 4 District 3 championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Liberty.

“After falling behind early, we really got frustrated with one another,” said Liberty junior Lola Gianino, who scored a pair of goals Saturday. “We didn’t feel like we’d played our game earlier in the week against Timberland and then struggled again through most of the first half (Saturday). But we stuck with it and we eventually got it going in the right direction.”

One of the underlying themes of Saturday’s win was the memory of Liberty teammate Lydia Elking, a 15-year-old who died in a botched robbery just before the start of the season. Elking’s mother was on hand and visited with the Eagles after Saturday’s victory.

“Lydia’s death came while we were in tryouts, so it definitely impacted the start of our season,’’ Kleekamp said. “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us, but especially for Lola, who was probably Lydia’s best friend on the team. Nobody wants to go through anything like that, but honestly, I think it helped this team come together.”

The Eagles fell behind in the ninth minute when a high ball into the Liberty penalty area was misplayed and knocked into the goal by the Wolves’ Reagan Hegarty.

Liberty started to come on as the half progressed, creating a pair of chances midway through the opening half. Timberland goalkeeper Riley Begley came up with a kick save against the Eagles’ Madison Lipp and then made the stop on Liberty’s Makena Bahr about a minute later. Both plays were set up by the Eagles’ Rachel Skyberg.

Five or so minutes later, the Wolves’ Madison Puszkar ran onto a loose ball and took a shot that was pushed wide by Liberty goalkeeper Sydney Strassemeier.

Liberty pulled even in the 28th minute when Skyberg received a pass from Gianino and scored on blast from outside the penalty area.

The Eagles took the lead and added an insurance tally with a pair of goals from Gianino early in the second half. She made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute when she volleyed in a pass from Lipp. Four or so minutes later, Gianino made it 3-1 when she scored after a well-played give-and-go sequence with Morgan Struttmann.

“It’s a play that we practice and work on a lot,’’ Gianino said. “And once we got the lead, that seemed to give us the momentum and motivation we needed.”

Kleekamp agreed: “After that rough first half, we settled down and started playing the type of soccer we’re used to playing. We had a lot of good possession, our movement on and off the ball was much better and we finally started working as a team.

“Like a lot of our players, Lola struggled in the first half. But she stuck with it and played much better soccer after halftime. She held the ball, taking a lot of quality touches and helped our team by creating a lot of opportunities.”

Struttmann, the Liberty leading scorer with 25 goals and 16 assists this spring, closed out the day’s scoring in the 75th minute.

“This is a stacked district — Howell Central, Howell, St. Dominic, Zumwalt West — and we’re excited to be a part of it,’’ Kleekamp said. “At this point, it’s all about who shows up and who wants it more.”

Timberland coach Paige Abert liked her team’s start Saturday.

“We started strong, but then just made too many mistakes that they were able to capitalize on,’’ she said after her squad wrapped up a 10-11-2 season. “This is a team with eight seniors that did a good job of leading us throughout the season.”

Class 4 District 3 quarterfinal: Liberty 4, Timberland 1