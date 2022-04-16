Liguore thriving in new environs, helps Parkway West knock off Freeburg

Parkway West midfielder Julia Liguore (right) is congratulated by teammate Triniti Cook after she scored. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Mary Hardy passes downfield. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg midfielder Zoey Edmiaston (left) and Parkway West midfielder Ella Roesch leap for a header. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West defender Claire Leduc (left) follows the ball into the goal area as Freeburg goalkeeper Allysa Wolf grabs for it. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Julia Liguore (left) and Freeburg midfielder Grace Haege vie for the ball. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West forward Abbie Zensen (left) moves the ball towards the Freeburg goal as Freeburg defender Ellie Range keeps pace. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg forward Nora Smith settles the ball. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Julia Liguore moves the ball downfield. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg midfielder Zoey Edmiaston (left) and Parkway West defender Anna Zichella leap for a header. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Anna Zichella (right) kicks the ball past Freeburg midfielder Zoey Edmiaston. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg midfielder Grace Haege (left) and Parkway West midfielder Julia Liguore vie for the ball. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg goalkeeper Allysa Wolf dives and blocks a Parkway West shot on goal. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Mary Hardy (left) and Freeburg midfielder Zoey Edmiaston vie for the ball. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg forward Kylie Kisgen (left) and Parkway West defender Ava Relihan leap for a header. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West midfielder Mary Hardy is double-teamed by Freeburg players Maddie Casey (left) and Ella Gagen. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg midfielder Ella Gagen (left) settles the ball as Parkway West midfielder Julia Liguore moves in. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West defender Piper Brown takes a throw in. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway West defender Anna Zichella settles the ball. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg goalkeeper Allysa Wolf grabs a Parkway West shot on goal. Parkway West beat Freeburg at the Parkway College Showcase held at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in Maryland Heights, MO on Saturday April 16, 2022. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Longhorns (9-0) continued their red-hot start with another impressive performance. They took control from the outset and dominated possession. Freeburg sophomore keeper Allysa Wolf made several eye-popping saves to keep her team within striking distance.
West has visions of reaching the state tournament after a 1-0 quarterfinal-round loss to eventual Class 3 champion Fort Zumwalt South last season.
The addition of Liguore, who scored a team-best 13 goals as a sophomore at Parkway North, adds more strength to an already potent attack.
The Longhorns have outscored their opponents 29-4 this season with three one-goal wins to their credit.
"This is a very solid team with a lot of experience," West coach Annie Wayland said.
Hardy, who is bound for Murray State University, leads the team with 11 goals. Liguore, who is heading to Illinois State University, is second with six tallies.
Liguore scored on a hard drive into the left corner of the net to break a scoreless tie in the 36th minute. Wolf had made a trio of early saves to frustrate West before Liguore finally got her team on the board.
Hardy added some insurance with a shot from the inside the box in the 69th minute. She used a nifty move to zip past a pair of defenders up top.
"We've been consistent all season," Hardy said. "Everybody does what they're supposed to do. That's what makes it work.
Hardy and Liguore are just two pieces of a high-octane offense that also features Abbie Zensen and Nicolle Emert.
West junior keeper Addison Turken recorded her sixth shutout of the season, stopping a pair shots late in the contest.
Freeburg was coming off a 2-1 loss to Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday. Despite the back-to-back setbacks, the Midgets believe they have gained some confidence by facing the larger Missouri schools.
"This was a fantastic weekend," Freeburg coach Becky Ganz said. "We're young and we're building. It's been a great season so far and we feel like we can learn from this."
The Longhorns have used the one-goal loss to Zumwalt South last season as motivation this time around.
"It was one of the worst feelings ever," Hardy said.
Wayland believes the loss had given her players a laser-like focus.
"We're hungry," Wayland said. "You get a little taste of (success), it's sort of like an appetizer. Now, we want the main dish."
21st Parkway College Showcase: Parkway West 2, Freeburg 0
