Liguore thriving in new environs, helps Parkway West knock off Freeburg

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Parkway West junior midfielder Julia Liguore took her initiation in stride.

Actually, the transfer from Parkway North simply watched as her new teammates tossed toilet paper all over the trees in front of her Maryland Heights residence back in September.

"It was kind of a hit-and-run," said West senior sniper Mary Hardy, the ringleader of the group.

Added Liguore, "They got me pretty good."

Liguore didn't want to confront the perpetrators, so she just smiled while observing the act from inside the house.

Seven months later, all is forgiven as Liguore has fit in quite nicely on an ultra-talented squadron.

"She's one of us now," Hardy said.

Hardy and Liguore both scored on Saturday to lead Parkway West to a 2-0 win over Freeburg in the 21st Parkway College Showcase at Lou Fusz Complex.

The two-day, 52-team affair featured some of the best talent in the area as players got to perform in front of a host of college coaches.

The Longhorns (9-0) continued their red-hot start with another impressive performance. They took control from the outset and dominated possession. Freeburg sophomore keeper Allysa Wolf made several eye-popping saves to keep her team within striking distance.

West has visions of reaching the state tournament after a 1-0 quarterfinal-round loss to eventual Class 3 champion Fort Zumwalt South last season.

The addition of Liguore, who scored a team-best 13 goals as a sophomore at Parkway North, adds more strength to an already potent attack.

The Longhorns have outscored their opponents 29-4 this season with three one-goal wins to their credit.

"This is a very solid team with a lot of experience," West coach Annie Wayland said.

Hardy, who is bound for Murray State University, leads the team with 11 goals. Liguore, who is heading to Illinois State University, is second with six tallies.

Liguore scored on a hard drive into the left corner of the net to break a scoreless tie in the 36th minute. Wolf had made a trio of early saves to frustrate West before Liguore finally got her team on the board.

Hardy added some insurance with a shot from the inside the box in the 69th minute. She used a nifty move to zip past a pair of defenders up top.

"We've been consistent all season," Hardy said. "Everybody does what they're supposed to do. That's what makes it work.

Hardy and Liguore are just two pieces of a high-octane offense that also features Abbie Zensen and Nicolle Emert.

West junior keeper Addison Turken recorded her sixth shutout of the season, stopping a pair shots late in the contest.

Freeburg was coming off a 2-1 loss to Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday. Despite the back-to-back setbacks, the Midgets believe they have gained some confidence by facing the larger Missouri schools.

"This was a fantastic weekend," Freeburg coach Becky Ganz said. "We're young and we're building. It's been a great season so far and we feel like we can learn from this."

The Longhorns have used the one-goal loss to Zumwalt South last season as motivation this time around.

"It was one of the worst feelings ever," Hardy said.

Wayland believes the loss had given her players a laser-like focus.

"We're hungry," Wayland said. "You get a little taste of (success), it's sort of like an appetizer. Now, we want the main dish."

