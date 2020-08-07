Longtime assistant Reyes ready to take helm at Gibault

John Reyes needed to find the perfect situation to make the biggest jump of his coaching career.
A junior varsity and freshmen coach at three area schools over the last 10 years, Reyes was looking for a new challenge from the sidelines of the pitch.
He has found it in the form of his first head coaching job after he was tabbed to lead the Gibault girls soccer program last month.
“I knew that they were a private school on the Illinois side and that they've been very competitive the last couple of years,” Reyes said. “I'm really excited because it's an opportunity to build the program and continue to be successful with them.”
Reyes coached at Ursuline from 2012-16 and at Visitation in 2017. He's also worked at the club level, assisting with the Missouri Rush program from 2012 to 2014.
A 1994 De Smet graduate and member of the Spartans' 1993 state championship team, Reyes has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2010 and currently teaches math and science at the Jesuit school.
Reyes takes over for Hanna Schuermann, who guided the Hawks to a 10-8-1 record in one season.
The veteran coach will have a little more time than usual to prepare for the season. The Illinois High School Association restructured its sports calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional spring sports, including girls soccer, will move into a "summer" season, which is slated to run from May 3 until June 26.
“I think it's great that all the sports will be able to compete,” Reyes said. “I know it's going to be a shorter season, but the girls will be excited to just get out onto the field and play soccer and compete. The extra time will help me with the team this first year. It will give us a good starting point.”
He's already utilizing that time to get to know his players.
Gibault returns six seniors, including goalkeeper Maddie Davis (7-8-2 record, 1.23 goals against average) and the Hawks' leading scorer, midfielder Hannah Stearns, who had seven goals and six assists in 2019.
“I met with the seniors and they're a really good group," Reyes said. "They're gong to help in getting the other girls motivated and headed in the right direction.”
Gibault athletics director Jim Montgomery said Reyes' experience should help the Hawks make their long awaited return. Gibault has not played a game since May 5, 2019 after the IHSA canceled the 2020 spring season.
“Coach Reyes is a values-driven coach with high expectations for his players and for himself,” Montgomery said. “That attitude meshes well with the athletic philosophy here at Gibault. I’m confident that bringing John on board will allow our girls soccer program to develop to its fullest potential, and we are glad to have him on our staff.”
