Longtime assistant Reyes ready to take helm at Gibault

Traditional spring sports, including girls soccer, will move into a "summer" season, which is slated to run from May 3 until June 26.

“I think it's great that all the sports will be able to compete,” Reyes said. “I know it's going to be a shorter season, but the girls will be excited to just get out onto the field and play soccer and compete. The extra time will help me with the team this first year. It will give us a good starting point.”

He's already utilizing that time to get to know his players.

Gibault returns six seniors, including goalkeeper Maddie Davis (7-8-2 record, 1.23 goals against average) and the Hawks' leading scorer, midfielder Hannah Stearns, who had seven goals and six assists in 2019.

“I met with the seniors and they're a really good group," Reyes said. "They're gong to help in getting the other girls motivated and headed in the right direction.”

Gibault athletics director Jim Montgomery said Reyes' experience should help the Hawks make their long awaited return. Gibault has not played a game since May 5, 2019 after the IHSA canceled the 2020 spring season.

“Coach Reyes is a values-driven coach with high expectations for his players and for himself,” Montgomery said. “That attitude meshes well with the athletic philosophy here at Gibault. I’m confident that bringing John on board will allow our girls soccer program to develop to its fullest potential, and we are glad to have him on our staff.”

