Longtime assistant Sanders ready to take reins at Fort Zumwalt South

O’FALLON, Mo. — LeAnn Sanders has had a hand in helping develop just about every player to walk through the Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer program over the last 14 years.

An assistant coach for the Bulldogs for 12 of those seasons, Sanders' role is expanding after she was tabbed to become Fort Zumwalt South's new coach.

“I’ve been around the program for a long time and have always put my heart and soul into it,” Sanders said. “This was an opportunity that I finally got to take advantage of and I feel ready. I’m pretty excited about it. I’ve been here from coach (Vernon) Gano to coach (Jim) Layne and most recently with coach (Chad) Baldwin.”

Sanders, a 2001 graduate of Lee’s Summit North, currently teaches physics at the St. Peters school. She replaces Baldwin, who recently accepted the top job with the Fort Zumwalt North boys.

In her first test at the helm, Sanders guided the Bulldogs to a 2-0-1 finish at the Varsity Soccer Showcase at the Missouri Rush Soccer Complex last weekend.

It was the first time Sanders and the Bulldogs hit the pitch together since they went 13-9-1 in the spring of 2019. The showcase allowed 2020 graduates to play in the girls division.