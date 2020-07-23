Longtime assistant Sanders ready to take reins at Fort Zumwalt South

O’FALLON, Mo. — LeAnn Sanders has had a hand in helping develop just about every player to walk through the Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer program over the last 14 years.
An assistant coach for the Bulldogs for 12 of those seasons, Sanders' role is expanding after she was tabbed to become Fort Zumwalt South's new coach.
“I’ve been around the program for a long time and have always put my heart and soul into it,” Sanders said. “This was an opportunity that I finally got to take advantage of and I feel ready. I’m pretty excited about it. I’ve been here from coach (Vernon) Gano to coach (Jim) Layne and most recently with coach (Chad) Baldwin.”
Sanders, a 2001 graduate of Lee’s Summit North, currently teaches physics at the St. Peters school. She replaces Baldwin, who recently accepted the top job with the Fort Zumwalt North boys.
In her first test at the helm, Sanders guided the Bulldogs to a 2-0-1 finish at the Varsity Soccer Showcase at the Missouri Rush Soccer Complex last weekend.
It was the first time Sanders and the Bulldogs hit the pitch together since they went 13-9-1 in the spring of 2019. The showcase allowed 2020 graduates to play in the girls division.
“I love how we have a female coach, finally,” Fort Zumwalt South midfielder Katie Spotanski said. “It’s well-deserved for her to be here. She’s always been there for us. She’s just like a second mom. I think that things have been as great as they can be. We got our fitness tests and training in the spring and we all got along. Sadly, that ended.”
Sanders felt fortunate to say one final goodbye to the players who graduated and missed out on their final high school season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s huge, just to give them a chance to finish out there season and celebrate their soccer career,” Sanders said. “To get to play with each other on the field one last time, it is really special. It’s just such a good group of girls and good group of families. I feel blessed and honored that I get to be a part of it.”
While she won’t officially be installed by the Fort Zumwalt school board until a meeting closer to the beginning of the spring season, Sanders said she’s ready to get to work.
“I feel like everyone involved since I’ve been here have always had the same ideals as I have,” Sanders said. “We want to be sure that we create a family out of what we have here. We want to push to be as competitive as we can. I think that I’ve had the fortunate opportunity of having been around this for such a long time. Now, I just get to push that forward.”
