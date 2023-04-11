COTTLEVILLE — Ava Lunders tried to play it cool.

The Francis Howell Central junior nodded in agreement when soccer coach Eddie Mulholland informed her that he wanted the shut-down defender to move to midfield and become more involved in the offense this season.

"I told him, "I'll do anything to help the team," Lunders said. "But inside, I was smiling."

That smile has never left Lunders' countenance.

The former all-state back scored twice Tuesday to lift Howell Central to a 4-0 win over Timberland in a GAC South Division contest in southern Cottleville.

The Spartans (9-1, 6-0) won their eighth in a row and are off to their best start since the 2015 team won its first 18 matches on the way to a second-place finish at the state tournament.

Lunders' ability to make the smooth transition from defender to scorer has played a key role in Central's impressive getaway.

"She's just a great soccer player, she can play anywhere on field," Mulholland said. "She's definitely bought into the (new role)."

Lunders is tied for the team lead in scoring with six goals. Sophomore forward Riley Henderson also tallied her sixth goal of the season on Tuesday.

Sophomore midfielder Cassie Durbin added the other goal for Central, which has outscored its opponents 25-3 during the eight-match run.

Senior keeper Madi Valenti posted her sixth clean sheet of the season and fourth successive blanking. She has given up just five goals in 800 minutes.

But it has been the play of Lunders that has helped Central become an early-season surprise.

"It's much more fun to be a part of the offense," said Lunders, who has given a verbal commitment to attend the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Lunders tallied the most aesthetically pleasing goal of the afternoon. She headed in a corner kick from Claire Sanders in the 48th minute to round out the scoring. The highlight-reel play was perfectly executed on both sides as Lunders used a flick of her head to drive the ball into the net.

Henderson, who is also a starter on the basketball team, helped the hosts take control early. She blasted a shot off the hand of keeper Riley Begley just 3 minutes, 28 seconds into the contest.

Durbin tallied 1:49 after Lunders' first goal for a 3-0 lead. Adelaide Green set the play up with a nifty pass.

"The defense, midfield, we're all connecting on the same level," said Durbin, who has five goals this season. "Our energy and our effort never wavered. And it's been like that most of the season."

Morgan Davis helped anchor the back line. She and her teammates held the Wolves (4-3, 2-3) to just two legitimate scoring opportunities, both in the second half.

"The team pressure was tremendous from this group," Mulholland said. "People look at stats, but the energy was great from every girl on the field."

The Spartans are clicking on all cylinders. Their lone loss was a 2-1 setback to defending Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South on March 31.

"We've been talking about getting to state since the start of the season," Durbin said.

Timberland received some offensive flair from senior Reagan Hegarty in the second half. But Valenti was able to record her 38th and 39th saves of the season.

"It took us a little bit to get into our rhythm," Timberland coach Paige Abert said. "They pressed high and played quick. We gave up a lot of free kicks, a lot of corner kicks. And it hurt us."

Howell Central has won the last nine matches between the rivals. Timberland's last victory in the series was a 1-0 triumph on April 13, 2017.

Francis Howell Central 4, Timberland 0