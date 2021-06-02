Lutheran South falls on late goal in Class 1 state semifinal

FENTON — Jeff Robben never saw it coming.
The Lutheran South girls soccer coach could not envision his team reaching the state tournament.
Even in his wildest dreams.
"If you told me that back in March, I would have laughed in your face," Robben said.
Junior midfielder Amy Ceko agreed, "It just didn't seem possible."
The Lancers made it possible with a late-season run that pushed them into the state tournament spotlight for the first time in program history.
That magical run has halted Wednesday when St. Michael the Archangel used a late goal from freshman Kately Daugherty to post a 2-1 win in a thriller at Soccer Park.
South (9-11), which won six of its previous eight matches, will face New Covenant (17-3) in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Thursday.
St. Michael (18-4) will meet John Burroughs (13-3-1) in the championship match at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
South sported a 3-8 mark April 30 after a 7-1 loss to Fox. It appeared to be on the fast track to nowhere.
But this gutsy group turned it around with some old-fashioned hard work and determination.
"We had a rough start to the season, but we came a long way," said Ceko, who has scored a team-high 21 goals. "I'm proud of every one for that."
As Robben stood on the artificial turf at the Fenton facility, he smiled while talking about his team's amazing about face.
"This young group really established itself as the season went along," Robben said. "I can't thank them enough for that effort."
The Guardians controlled play for long stretches Wednesday.
Yet the Lancers managed to stay even until crunch time.
"That's a good team over there," Robben said. "They dealt us fits. But we hung in there, we battled."
Lutheran South freshman Savannah Butterfield scored with 1 minute and 8 seconds left in the first half to tie the match 1-1. She popped in a loose ball from inside the box off a corner kick from Kaitlyn Osbourn.
But that was the extent of the Lancers' offense, which managed just one other quality chance.
"Their defense was pretty locked down," Ceko said. "They just kept sending the ball up the field."
St. Michael, which is located in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, jumped in front 1-0 on an unassisted goal by Victoria Swingle in the 29th minute.
The Guardians kept the pressure on throughout most of the first half, but South freshman goalkeeper Ellie Buscher was equal to the task.
Daughtery finally broke free with a long looping shot from just outside the box with 8:11 left.
"I had my opportunity and I took it," Daugherty said. "This is a great way to start my high school career."
Lutheran South applied some pressure in the closing minutes. Butterfield, Ceko and Allison Pfister each created solid opportunities.
Minutes after the match, Robben spoke with his players on the importance of bouncing back in the third-place contest.
"This group has done a lot of things they can be proud of," Robben said. "And that would be the best way to end the year."