Lutheran South falls on late goal in Class 1 state semifinal

"We had a rough start to the season, but we came a long way," said Ceko, who has scored a team-high 21 goals. "I'm proud of every one for that."

As Robben stood on the artificial turf at the Fenton facility, he smiled while talking about his team's amazing about face.

"This young group really established itself as the season went along," Robben said. "I can't thank them enough for that effort."

The Guardians controlled play for long stretches Wednesday.

Yet the Lancers managed to stay even until crunch time.

"That's a good team over there," Robben said. "They dealt us fits. But we hung in there, we battled."

Lutheran South freshman Savannah Butterfield scored with 1 minute and 8 seconds left in the first half to tie the match 1-1. She popped in a loose ball from inside the box off a corner kick from Kaitlyn Osbourn.

But that was the extent of the Lancers' offense, which managed just one other quality chance.

"Their defense was pretty locked down," Ceko said. "They just kept sending the ball up the field."