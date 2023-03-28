WELDON SPRING — Hayleigh Martin didn't have to think too hard.

The Francis Howell senior goalkeeper needed just seconds to come up with a nickname for teammate Josie Maddox.

"She's such a beast out there — so we're going to start calling her, 'The Beast,' " Martin said.

That sobriquet fit perfectly Tuesday afternoon.

Maddox scored two goals in the first half to guide the Vikings to a 2-0 win over Fort Zumwalt West in an early-season Gateway Athletic Conference South Division contest in Weldon Spring.

Howell (3-0) is off to its best start since the 2019 squad won its first four matches.

And Maddox has played a key role in the quick getaway.

The fleet-footed winger has scored three of her team's seven goals. Her ability to dominate play makes the Vikings very tough to defend.

"She draws a lot of attention," Howell coach Brady Demling said. "She's quick, she knows what she's doing along the wing. That's her baby."

Maddox, who was second on the team with 11 goals last season, uses a combination of speed and foot skills to control action along the right side.

"I love to just run," Maddox said. "As soon as I get the ball, I feel like I can just take off, a straight shot down the field."

Maddox has developed a habit of scoring early and often. She converted just four minutes into the contest Tuesday by taking a pass from Lia D'Afonseca and blasting a hard drive into the upper right hand corner of the net.

That same duo struck again in the 19th minute. Maddox hauled in a nifty cross before drilling a shot into the left corner of the net.

"I feel like, as a team, we have to come out and get everybody motivated right from the start," said Maddox, who is bound for the University of Missouri-St. Louis. "Once we get that first goal, it seems like we're able to keep it going the rest of the way."

Maddox also set the tone with an early goal in a 2-1 win at Fort Zumwalt South on March 17.

"She gets us going and we take it from there," explained Martin, who recorded her first clean sheet of the season."

Martin has allowed just two goals in 240 minutes. She made a couple of nifty saves early on while her team was nursing a 1-0 lead.

Howell defenders Ava Stevens, Madilyn Riege and Taylor Taykowski helped make life easier for Martin. Forwards Kennedy Newman and Taylor Colmo made noise up front by creating several scoring opportunities.

"I would say this is the best start we could possibly have," Francis Howell coach Brady Demling said. "I can't ask for anything else. This is a good group of girls."

The Vikings have turned heads with two gratifying wins to start the campaign. The 2-1 triumph at Zumwalt South, the two-time defending state champion, turned heads across the state. Howell then knocked off Liberty 3-1. Liberty ended Howell's season last spring with a 2-1 victory in district play.

"There's no reason we can't keep winning and make it to the final four this year," said Martin, who will be joining her sister Ashleigh on the soccer team at the University of Central Missouri next year.

Added Maddox, who is also a GAC tennis champion, "We definitely have a chance to go really far."

West (1-1) put together several strong stretches of offensive play on Tuesday, especially early in the contest.

Maddie Frank and Lily Cushman just missed in the first 30 minutes of the contest.

"We played with them, we created some chances," West coach Sean Baldwin said. "We fought. I'm proud of the girls, they kept working."