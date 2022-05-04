Maloney's overtime goal lifts Parkway South to breakthrough win over Cor Jesu

AFFTON — Sofi Maloney had never received such a pep talk.

The Parkway South freshman forward got some inspirational words from junior goalkeeper Madi Geisler seconds before Wednesday's girls soccer match at Cor Jesu headed into overtime.

"She grabbed me by the shoulders, shook me and said, 'You're going to get the goal — you're going to win this for us,' " Maloney said. "After she told me that, I felt like I'd better get out there and do something."

Maloney made Geisler's prophecy come true by scoring on a breakaway just under five minutes into the extra session to lift the Patriots to a 1-0 win in the high-intensity contest played in the shadow of Grant's Farm.

South (12-4), which won for the sixth time in seven matches, recorded its biggest triumph of the season.

Cor Jesu (12-2-2) had a 12-match unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since dropping a 1-0 decision to Nerinx Hall on April 4.

"This is something we really needed," South coach Kyle Forthaus said. "We've been in games like this where we've battled and battled and still came out on the losing side. Not this time."

Maloney took a pinpoint through ball from junior Lilli Mitchell and sailed in all alone before blasting a shot into the upper right corner.

"I saw an open lane and I just took it," Maloney said.

Maloney, who now leads the Patriots with five goals, felt the pressure as she cruised in on goal with the match on her foot.

"I figured I'd better make it," Maloney said. "Or everyone would be mad at me."

Maloney made a sage out of Geisler, whose prophecy came ringing true.

"I just knew," Geisler said. "Sometimes you get a gut feeling."

Geisler was more than just a prognosticator on this afternoon. She kept South in the contest with nine impressive saves, including three stops on breakaways.

Cor Jesu held a 6-0 advantage in shots in the first half and a 5-1 lead in corner kicks.

But Geisler was razor sharp from start to finish in posting her second clean sheet of the season.

Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic said Geisler played a huge role in the outcome of the match.

"I'd definitely say she's the most dominant goalie that we've come across," Brcic said.

South woke up in the second half after recording its first shot on goal in the 45th minute. Mitchell and junior Alison Stark picked up the offense with strong scoring opportunities.

The Patriots appeared to get into the flow offensively in the closing minutes of regulation.

Maloney then took over with the biggest goal of her career.

"As you can see, she doesn't look like a freshman, she doesn't play like a freshman," Forthaus said. "She's very confident in her abilities and she's figuring out how to play the game at a high school level."

South is trending in the right direction after losing 25 of 42 matches over the last two seasons. It has wins over Clayton, Northwest-Cedar Hill, Incarnate Word, Fox and Fort Zumwalt North.

"This win really means something," Maloney said. "We stepped it up and made it happen. People used to think that we were some horrible school at soccer. Now, we're showing everyone who we really are."

The Chargers will be looking to bounce back with postseason play beginning in less than two weeks.

"This was a lesson and we'll learn from it and move forward," Brcic said. "It comes down to they finished and we didn't."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.