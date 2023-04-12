WILDWOOD — The visiting Marquette Mustangs were ready to go from the start of Wednesday’s girls’ soccer match at archrival Lafayette.

And that was the difference in the Mustangs’ 1-0 victory.

“You have to give credit where it’s due,’’ Lafayette coach Ryan Butchart said. “For whatever reason, we came out flat and Marquette took advantage of that. It’s not something we’re used to — we’ve been a good-starting team all season — and there’s no way you’d expect a slow start in a rivalry game like this.

“But Marquette got the early goal and they made it stand up.”

The visiting Mustangs scored less than four minutes into the contest, getting a goal from sophomore Kiera Bumiller on a shot from the right side that found the far corner of the net. It was her second goal of the season.

Marquette improved to 5-3 overall and to 3-0 atop the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool standings. The Mustangs have won five of six games after opening the season with one-goal losses to Francis Howell Central and Jackson. Lafayette fell to 5-2 overall and to 3-1 in conference play.

“Getting the early goal gave us a lift and kind of determined how we were going to play the rest of the way,’’ said Marquette coach Jenna King, a Mustang alum in her first season as head coach. “I’m proud of the girls and the way they’ve been working and improving.”

A key in the victory was the Mustangs’ strong play in the back. Junior goalkeeper Erica Parker was outstanding in upping her record to 4-2 with her fourth shutout of the season. And she got some excellent support from a Mustang defensive unit that included Brianna Kappeler, Jessica Dodd, Parker Dieck, Cece Kreh and Anna Sainato.

“The girls in front of me have played well all through the season,’’ Parker said. “As a team, we’ve been working really hard in practice so hopefully this is a sign of things to come for us. Plus, after last year (when Lafayette beat Marquette 4-0), we definitely came into this one looking for some bragging rights.”

After the slow start Wednesday, Lafayette came on strong. Midway through the half, after a nice pullback move to open up some space, the Lancers’ Emily Derucki played the ball to her right to a wide-open Lauren Henry. But Parker came up with a point-blank save on the low shot.

Later in the half, off a corner kick scramble, Parker came up with another solid stop against the Lancers’ Aly Kenkel. Then, with less than two minutes to play before halftime, Derucki played the ball into the box for Aubrey Sinn. But her header was stopped by Parker.

In the second half, the game became more of a midfield battle. Midway through the half, after a strong run along the left endline, Derucki tested Parker with a low shot to the short side. But the keeper was there to make the stop.

“(Derucki) was giving us trouble, so we had to adjust our formation and tactics as the game progressed,’’ King said. “But that’s soccer. You see things happening and you adjust as best you can. Our defense has been rock-solid all season and I’m really proud of Erica and the way the backfield stepped up and played around her.”

Both teams return to action with conference matches Thursday as Marquette hosts Summit and Lafayette welcomes Kirkwood.

“Tonight’s second half was played in the trenches, with lots of dead balls, throw-ins and without a lot of flow,’’ Butchart said. “But sometimes you just have to give credit to the other team. Marquette got the early goal and got the win. They’re a good team. But hopefully we can learn from this and we’ll respond better tomorrow.”

Marquette 1, Lafayette 0